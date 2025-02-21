The WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossover appearances continue.

After Moose and The Hardys appeared on WWE NXT on The CW Network earlier this week, the crossover appearances between the two companies continued on the special live episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday night.

Following the No Disqualification match between Leon Slater and JDC, The System hit the ring for a post-match attack of Slater. The Hardys theme hit and out came Jeff and Matt Hardy to stop them.

But they didn’t come alone.

They hit the ring and the lights in the building went out. When they came back on, fans heard the familiar sounds of the theme song for WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi.

Later in the show, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella announced The System vs. Oba Femi & The Hardys for next week’s TNA iMPACT show.