A loaded WWE NXT 2.0 line-up has been announced for next Tuesday with the NXT Champion, NXT Women’s Champion, and NXT Tag Team Champions in action.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will face Duke Hudson in a non-title match. Breakker walked through Hudson’s backstage interview this week, and Hudson then interrupted Breakker’s parking lot interview and issued a challenge for next week. Breakker accepted.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will face Indi Hartwell in non-title action next week. Hartwell cut a promo this week on what Toxic Attraction did to her last week, and said she’s now on her own and will prove that she can compete by herself. Toxic Attraction later complained about having no respect in the NXT locker room, and said they will correct that, starting with Hartwell.

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will face Damon Kemp and Roderick Strong of The Diamond Mine in a non-title match next week. Pretty Deadly had words with Strong on this week’s show as they prepare to defend against The Creed Brothers at NXT In Your House. This will be Kemp’s first match since joining The Diamond Mine.

There’s no confirmation that the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will continue next week, but it’s believed that the semi-finals will be held next week, and the finals going down at In Your House on June 4. The two semi-finals matches to be held are Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley and Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez.

On a related note, a new match was booked after NXT 2.0 went off the air next week – Von Wagner vs. Ikemen Jiro. You can see the post-show backstage video with Jiro, Mr. Stone and Sofia Cromwell below. Wagner and Jiro have been feuding for weeks after Wagner recently destroyed Jiro and Kushida, who has since left the company. Jiro and Wagner brawled in a backstage segment last week.

You can click here for our full recap of this week’s NXT 2.0 show. Below is the current line-up for next Tuesday:

* Von Wagner vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Wes Lee vs. Sanga

* Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

* Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp in a non-title match

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell in a non-title match

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson in a non-title match

* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley (unconfirmed)

* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez (unconfirmed)

