Congratulations are in order for a WWE NXT couple.

WWE NXT Superstars Javier Bernal and Tatum Paxley tied the knot at a wedding ceremony held on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Among those who attended the wedding ceremony were Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons, Karmen Petrovic, Lola Vice and Ava.

Bernal and Paxley got engaged last September.