WWE NXT is back in “The Sunshine State” tonight.

The special NXT Revenge show kicks off this evening at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Ahead of the actual televised portion of the show, a pair of dark matches were held exclusively for the live crowd in attendance.

Featured below are quick match results.

* Lizzy Rain (former UK independent wrestler Rayne Leverkusen) defeated Layla Diggs with a step up kick to the head

* Hank And Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) defeated Shido Ash & Viktor Zakov with the Collision Course on Shido.

From there, things switched over to the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 4/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.