Trick Williams successfully retained his NXT Championship by defeating Ridge Holland at Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event.

Williams delivered his signature Trick Kick followed by the Trick Shot to pick up the “W.’

Throughout the match, Ridge Holland focused his attack on Trick’s neck, playing off the previous week’s episode of WWE NXT where he had dropped Trick on the announce table with an elevated DDT.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

TRICK WILLIAMS ACABA CON EL CUELLO ENTRE LAS CUERDAS WTF #WWENXT #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/CA5UAyiSPE — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) December 8, 2024

Also at Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, FrAxiom successfully defended their NXT Tag Team Titles against No Quarter Catch Crew’s Tavion Heights and Myles Borne.

Heading into the match, Nathan Frazer was already dealing with injuries from his participation in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

The finish came when Axiom rolled up Myles Borne.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

The No Quarter Catch Crew were THAT close to becoming Tag Team Champs! 😱#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/Z9fWSwizL8 — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024

