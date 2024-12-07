WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Results

The Armory

Minneapolis, Minnesota

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Oba Femi In The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Je’Von Evans and Wes Lee will start things off. Evans with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Evans is playing mind games with Lee. Evans dropkicks Lee for a two count. Evans unloads three knife edge chops. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Evans kicks Lee in the chest. Evans with The Superman Forearm. Evans with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Lee attacks the ribs of Evans. Tip Up by Evans. Lee side steps Evans into the turnbuckles. Lee SuperKicks Evans. Lee with The Half & Half Suplex. Lee with a Rolling Senton for a two count. Lee follows that with clubbing shoulder blocks. Lee with a double leg takedown for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Lee punches Evans in the back. Lee kicks Evans in the ribs. Lee grapevines the legs of Evans. Lee targets the back of Evans. Short-Arm Reversal by Evans. Evans with a Rebound Hurricanrana. Evans dropkicks Lee. Lee responds with a Double Foot Stomp. Lee kicks Evans out of the ring. Lee lands The Suicide Dive. Lee rolls Evans back into the ring. Lee with a Corkscrew Plancha for a two count. Evans with forearm shivers. Evans whips Lee across the ring. Evans clotheslines Lee. Evans scores the forearm knockdown. Lee blocks The Belly to Back Suplex. Evans with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Lee blocks The Springboard Cutter. Evans drops Lee with The Stunner. Lee with a Leg Sweep in mid-air. Lee uses the middle rope for leverage to score the first pinfall of this match. Nathan Frazer is the next entrant.

Frazer ducks under two clotheslines from Lee. Frazer scores the forearm knockdown. Frazer with a Running Shooting Star Press. Frazer with The Frog Splash for a two count. Frazer showcases his athleticism. Frazer with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Lee clocks Frazer with The Rolling Capo Kick. Lee dropkicks Frazer into the ringside barricade. Evans escapes the penalty box. Evans with The SomerSault Plancha. Lee wisely heads to the outside. Evans rolls Frazer back into the ring. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Evans ducks a clothesline from Frazer. Evans with The Handspring Corkscrew Kick. Evans with a Modified Slam for a two count. Lee uppercuts Evans. Lee and Evans are trading back and forth shots. Evans sends Lee crashing to the outside. Evans blocks The SuperPlex. Evans dives over Frazer. Frazer with The SlingBlade for a two count. Frazer drags Evans to the corner. Frazer decks Lee with a back elbow smash. Rollup Exchange. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Evans. Frazer clotheslines Evans over the top rope. Lee with a Hurricanrana into the ring apron. Frazer with a Suicide Dive of his own. Lee with a blistering chop. Evans SuperKicks Lee. Ethan Page is the next entrant.

Page with Two Pump Kicks. Page with an Inside Out Lariat on the floor. Page rolls Frazer back into the ring. Frazer scores the next pinfall with an inside cradle. Page heads to the penalty box. Page shoves Frazer. Frazer dropkicks Page off the apron. Evans shoves Page into the penalty box. Lee rolls Frazer over for a two count. Lee knocks Evans off the apron. Second Rollup Exchange. Lee punches Evans in the ribs. Frazer with a Running Lariat/DDT Combination for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Frazer with The Twisting Vertical Suplex. Frazer lands The Phoenix Splash. Page immediately scores a pinfall over Frazer. Frazer heads to the penalty box. Page catches Evans in mid-air. Lee kicks Page off the apron. Lee with The Scorpion Kick. Page puts Evans on his shoulders. Lee and Page hits The Doomsday Device on the floor. Second Haymaker Exchange. Evans with The Stage Dive. Evans rolls Page back into the ring. Evans with The Frog Splash for a two count. Page kicks Lee in the face. Frazer with a Springboard Double Axe Handle Strike. Big Boot Exchange. Evans with The Spinning Heel Kick. Quadruple Roundhouse Kick. Oba Femi is the final entrant.

Page dumps Evans out of the ring. Femi with a series of Running Uppercuts. Frazer kicks Femi in the face. Femi with Two Mid-Air Uppercuts. Evans heads to the penalty box. Page with clubbing blows to Femi’s back. Page is throwing haymakers at Femi. Femi with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Lee with two haymakers. Lee goes for The Kardiak Kick, but Femi counters with The Fall From Grace for a two count. Frazer side steps Femi into the turnbuckles. Femi blocks The Springboard Hurricanrana. Femi hits The Fall From Grace. Page pulls the referee out of the ring. The referee admonishes Page. Femi is pissed. Femi rams Page’s head against the penalty box. Femi catches Lee in mid-air. Femi drives Lee back first into the apron. Evans is stuck in the penalty box. Frazer drives Femi face first into the steel ring post. Evans with The SomerSault Plancha off the top of the penalty box. Evans connects with The Flying Cutter. Lee heads to the penalty box.

We’re all tied up. Evans gets up in Femi’s grill. Evans unloads a flurry of strikes. Frazer dropkicks Femi. Evans and Frazer gangs up on Femi in the corner. Femi with a big right hand. Femi puts Evans and Frazer on his shoulder. SuperKick Party. Femi refuses to stay down. Femi with a Double Lariat. Femi whips Evans across the ring. Femi with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Page rolls Femi over to score the next pinfall. Femi heads to the penalty box. Frazer SuperKicks Page. Page falls on top of Evans for a two count. Evans with The Rolling Crucifix. Page refuses to go back in the penalty box. Femi tees off on Page. Femi slaps Frazer in the chest. Lee with a Handspring Kick to Femi. Femi launches Lee over the top rope. Evans with The Suicide Dive. Femi blocks The Flying Cutter. Femi slaps Evans in the chest. Femi sends Evans back first into the penalty box. Femi throws Lee back into the ring. Frazer slams Femi’s head on the top rope. Lee jumps on Femi’s back. Lee kicks Frazer in the face. Femi pulls Frazer off the ropes. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Femi scores two points off a Double Chokeslam. Evans plants Femi with The Flying Cutter, but time expires.

Winner: Oba Femi (3) via Pinfall

– Lexis King Vignette.

Second Match: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker w/OTM In An NXT Underground Match

Vice starts things off with a Pump Knee Strike. Vice transitions into a ground and pound attack. Parker with a double leg takedown. Parker drags Vice around the ring. Vice kicks Parker out of the ring. Parker catches Vice in mid-air. Parker drives Vice back first into the ring apron. Parker rolls Vice back into the ring. Parker with Three Bodyslams. Parker goes for a PowerBomb, but Vice counters with The Triangle Choke. Parker is raining down hammer fists. Parker drives Vice back first into the canvas. Vice delivers her combination offense. Vice with clubbing mid-kicks. Parker blocks a boot from Vice. Vice with two haymakers. Parker drops Vice with The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Parker transitions into a ground and pound attack. Vice scores the ankle pick. Vice applies The Ankle Lock. Parker uses one of the PC Talent at ringside for leverage.

Vice unloads a flurry of kicks. Parker avoids The 305. Parker repeatedly slams the right hand of Vice on the apron. Parker with The Hypnotic on the outside. Parker repeatedly drives her knee into the right hand of Vice. Parker is raining down hammer elbows. Parker is putting the boots to Vice. Parker puts on Vice’s MMA Gloves. Parker with a series of bodyshots. Parker lands a big right hand. Parker goes back to the ground and pound attack. Parker with a Knee Drop on the right hand of Vice. Parker wraps Vice’s black belt around her injured right hand. Parker repeatedly drives Vice shoulder first into the steel ring post. Parker chokes Vice with the black belt.

Vice drives Parker shoulder first into the ring post. Vice fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Vice with three clotheslines. Parker HeadButts Vice. Parker hits The Samoan Drop. Parker delivers The Tear Drop on the steel ring steps. Parker goes for the cover, but there’s no pinfalls in this match. Parker with clubbing knee strikes. Parker with a forearm shot across the back of Vice. Parker applies a sitting arm-bar. Vice transitions into The Rear Naked Choke. Parker drives Vice back first into the canvas. Parker grabs the brick from under the ring. Vice nails Parker with The Pump Kick. Vice reapplies The Rear Naked Choke. Vice with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Parker responds with a Release German Suplex. Parker grabs the brick. Vice connects with The Spinning Back Fist. Vice makes Parker pass out to a Modified Front Choke.

Winner: Lola Vice via Referee Stoppage

Third Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. The No Quarter Catch Crew w/Charlie Dempsey For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Nathan Frazer and Myles Borne will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Frazer applies a side headlock. Frazer whips Borne across the ring. Borne drops Frazer with a shoulder tackle. Axiom and Heights are tagged in. Chain Grappling Exchange. Axiom applies a wrist lock. Axiom with a Crucifix Cover for a two count. Axiom grabs a side wrist lock. Frazer is not ready to get tagged back in. Heights brings Axiom down to the mat. Heights with The Gator Roll for a two count. Heights applies a wrist lock. Axiom dropkicks Heights. Heights tags in Borne. Following a snap mare takeover, Axiom with a Spinning Back Kick. Axiom tags in Frazer. Octopus Stretch/Running Dropkick Combination. OTM makes their way down to the ringside area. Borne rocks Frazer with a forearm smash. Borne tags in Heights. Heights with clubbing shoulder blocks. Heights argues with the referee. Heights sends Frazer to the corner. Frazer with a Headscissors Takeover to the outside. Axiom dropkicks Borne to the floor. Suicide Dive Party. Heights attacks Axiom from behind. NQCC talks smack to OTM.

Heights with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into OTM. Heights rolls Frazer back into the ring. The referees removes OTM from the ringside area. Heights transitions into a ground and pound attack. Heights tags in Borne. Assisted Snap Powerslam for a two count. Borne applies a rear chin lock. Borne repeatedly drives his knee into Frazer’s back. Borne goes back to the rear chin lock. Frazer decks Borne with a JawBreaker. Borne goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer is throwing haymakers at Borne. Borne with a Modified Side Slam for a two count. Borne tags in Heights. Heights with The Assisted Snap Powerslam for a two count. Heights talks smack to Frazer. Heights toys around with Frazer. Frazer with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Heights responds with another Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Heights knocks Axiom off the ring apron. Heights with The GutWrench Dominator for a two count. Heights goes for a German Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer is displaying his fighting spirit. Borne tags himself in. Borne stops Frazer in his tracks. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom and Heights are tagged in. Axiom with The Flying Crossbody Block. Axiom SuperKicks Borne. Axiom unloads a flurry of chops. Axiom with a Running Lariat/DDT Combination. Axiom with The Sliding PK for a two count. Axiom follows that with clubbing mid-kicks to Heights. Heights rolls Axiom over for a one count. Axiom applies The Omoplata. Heights with a Modified Double Leg Takedown for a two count. Heights with a chop/forearm combination. Axiom is lighting up Heights chest. Axiom goes for a Dropkick, but Heights holds onto the ropes. Heights hits The Roll Through Death Valley Driver for a two count.

Heights tags in Borne. Axiom repeatedly kicks Borne in the face. Borne tags in Heights. Axiom sends Borne crashing into Heights. Axiom tags in Frazer. Frazer lands The SomerSault Plancha. Frazer rolls Heights back into the ring. Frazer with The 450 Splash for a two count. Frazer is busted open. Frazer kicks Borne off the apron. Heights punches Frazer in the back. Frazer sends Heights crashing into the canvas. Heights with The Avalanche Release German Suplex. Heights tags in Borne. Dropkick/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Axiom with a Rising Knee Strike to Heights. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Borne. Borne dropkicks Axiom in mid-air. Frazer puts Borne on the top turnbuckle. Frazer with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Frazer connects with The Phoenix Splash for a two count. Axiom clocks Heights with The Golden Ratio. Axiom inadvertently blasts Frazer with The Missile Dropkick. Borne with an Inside Out Lariat. Heights nails Frazer with The Death Valley Driver on the apron. Borne tags in Heights. NQCC with The Assisted DDT for a two count. Heights tags in Borne. Axiom drills Heights with The Canadian Destroyer. Borne responds with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Axiom plants Borne with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Axiom & Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

– Wes Lee sucker punches Je’Von Evans after Je’Von called him salty for not winning the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. Wes says that, sooner or later, Je’Von will be in his position.

Fourth Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ridge Holland For The WWE NXT Championship

Holland drives Williams back first into the turnbuckles. Holland uppercuts Williams. Holland with The Exploder Suplex. Williams blocks The Redeemer DDT. Williams with rapid fire haymakers. The referee admonishes Williams. Holland with a cross chop. Holland uppercuts Williams. Holland kicks Williams in the face. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Holland. Williams dropkicks Holland. Williams tackles Holland. Williams transitions into a ground and pound attack. Williams Spears Holland. Williams tees off on Holland. Holland with a straight right hand. Holland clotheslines the back of Williams neck for a two count. Holland goes for a Bodyslam, but Williams lands back on his feet. Williams ducks a clothesline from Holland. Williams uppercuts Holland. Williams clotheslines Holland. Williams sends Holland spilling to the outside. Holland drops Williams with a short-arm clothesline. Williams blocks The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Williams with repeated headbutts. Williams drives Holland face first into the steel ring post. Williams rolls Holland back into the ring.

Williams slams Holland’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Williams with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Williams catapults Holland throat first into the bottom rope. Williams bodyslams Holland. Williams with a Running Twisting NeckBreaker for a two count. Williams with The Back Drop Driver. Williams follows with The Stinger Splash. Holland side steps Williams into the turnbuckles. Holland with a Draping NeckBreaker onto the knee. Holland repeatedly stomps on the back of Williams neck. Holland with a vicious knee drop. Holland with Two Northern Lights Suplex’s. Holland is choking Williams with his boot. Holland goes into the lateral press for a two count. Williams hammers down on the back of Holland’s neck. Williams kicks Holland in the face. Holland dumps Williams throat first on the top rope. Holland kicks Williams in the gut. Holland with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Holland puts Williams on the top turnbuckle. Holland gets Williams tied up in the tree of woe. Holland continues to attack the injured neck of Williams. Holland poses for the crowd. Holland with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Holland repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. Holland is picking Willams apart. Holland goes into the cover for a two count. Holland applies a front face lock. Holland with another NeckBreaker for a two count. Holland with forearm shivers across the back of Williams neck. Williams with two haymakers. Holland answers with a toe kick. Holland goes for a NeckBreaker, but Williams counters with The DDT.

Williams with a flurry of haymakers. Williams with Two Leg Lariats. Williams ducks a clothesline from Holland. Williams with The Flapjack. Williams goes for The Book End, but Holland counters with The CrossFace. Williams rolls Holland over for a two count. Williams hits The Book End for a two count. Holland avoids The Trick Shot. Holland PowerBombs Williams. Holland with The White Noise for a two count. Holland goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Williams ducks out of the way. Williams delivers The Cyclone Boot for a two count. Double Pump Kick that led to two extremely close covers. Holland drives Williams back first into the ring apron. Holland throws Williams into the steel ring steps. Holland clears the announce table. Holland goes for a PileDriver, but Williams counters with a Back Body Drop. Williams rolls Holland back into the ring. Williams neck gets caught in the ropes. The referee frees Williams from the ropes. Holland connects with The Redeemer DDT for a two count. Holland is displaying his frustration. Holland goes for The Gotch PileDriver, but Williams counters with a Jackknife Cover. Williams sends Holland shoulder first into the ring post. Williams clocks Holland with The Cyclone Boot. Williams plants Holland with The Trick Shot to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Champion, Trick Williams via Pinfall

– This week on NXT, Wes Lee will battle Je’Von Evans. Oba Femi will address the NXT Universe. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley collides with The Fatal Influence.

– NXT New Years EVIL will take place in Los Angeles.

– Tiffany Stratton tells AVA that she’s pondering cashing in her Money In The Bank Briefcase at New Years EVIL.

Fifth Match: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair In The Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Giulia and Wren Sinclair will start things off. Rollup Exchange. Sinclair signals for the test of strength. Giulia has the leverage advantage. Second Rollup Exchange. Giulia applies a side headlock. Giulia with a side headlock takeover. Giulia applies The Omoplata. Giulia transitions into a front face lock. Sinclair with an inside cradle for a two count. Sinclair with the backslide cover for a two count. Giulia blocks a boot from Sinclair. Giulia with a backslide cover for a two count. Giulia is playing mind games with Sinclair. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Giulia backs Sinclair into the ropes. Sinclair ducks a clothesline from Giulia. Sinclair grabs a side headlock. Giulia transitions into a hammerlock. Giulia with a single leg takedown. Sinclair repeatedly kicks Giulia in the chest. Sinclair is throwing haymakers at Giulia. Sinclair whips Giulia across the ring. Sinclair reverses out of the irish whip from Giulia. Giulia drops Sinclair with a shoulder tackle. Sinclair with a deep arm-drag. Giulia applies The Octopus Stretch. Sol Ruca is the next entrant.

Ruca with The Springboard Double Missile Dropkick. Ruca sweeps out the legs of Giulia. Ruca SuperKicks Sinclair. Ruca uses Giulia’s legs as a weapon. Ruca with a Modified Blue Thunder Bomb. Ruca stands on Giulia’s back. Ruca catches Sinclair in mid-air. Ruca bodyslams Sinclair into Giulia for a two count. Ruca goes for The German Suplex, but Sinclair counters with The Cattle Mutilation. Giulia adds The STF. Sleeper Hold Party. Sinclair with a Double JawBreaker. Sinclair applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Sinclair scores the ankle pick. Sinclair applies a knee bar. Ruca wraps her legs around Sinclair’s neck. Giulia transitions into a Sitting Abdominal Stretch. Sinclair with a Double Basement Dropkick. Ruca reverses out of the irish whip from Sinclair. Sinclair dives over Ruca. Sinclair with a Diving FaceBuster for a two count. Sinclair slams Giulia’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ruca clings onto the top rope. Double Irish Whip. Ruca slides out of the ring. Giulia drives her knee into the midsection of Sinclair. Assisted Enzuigiri. Giulia kicks Ruca off the ring apron. Sinclair rolls Giulia over for a two count. Giulia scores the first pinfall of this match with The Northern Lights Bomb. Sinclair heads to the penalty box.

Zaria is the next entrant. Zaria clotheslines Giulia. Zaria with The Pump Kick. Zaria whips Giulia into Ruca. Zaria with The Double Body Avalanche. Double Toe Kick to Zaria. Zaria responds with a Double Vertical Suplex. Zaria with a Corner Spear. Zara goes for a Back Body Drop, but Ruca lands back on her feet. Giulia HeadButts Zaria. Ruca delivers The Double Sol Snatcher, but Giulia and Zaria wisely exits the ring. Ruca nails Sinclair with The Sol Snatcher. Sinclair heads back to the penalty box. Ruca showcases her agility on the apron. Zaria puts Ruca on her shoulders. Ruca avoids the steel ring post. Forearm Exchange. Ruca goes for a German Suplex, but Zaria blocks it. Zaria HeadButts Ruca. Zaria blocks The PowerBomb. Giulia and Ruca PowerBombs Zaria through the announce table. Giulia with a Draping NeckBreaker to the floor. Giulia rolls Sinclair back into the ring. Sinclair heads back to the outside. Giulia with The Missile Dropkick off the apron. Ruca with The Cartwheel MoonSault to the outside. Ruca rolls Sinclair back into the ring. Ruca with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sinclair clotheslines Ruca. Ruca applies The Tarantula. Giulia drags Ruca down to the mat. Ruca rolls Giulia over for a two count.

Stephanie Vaquer is the final entrant. Vaquer with The Springboard Crossbody Block. Vaquer SuperKicks Sinclair. Vaquer with Eat Defeat. Vaquer with The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Vaquer hooks both legs for a two count. Sinclair kicks Vaquer in the face. Vaquer drops Sinclair with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff with Giulia and Vaquer. Zaria rises back on her feet. Zaria pulls Vaquer out of the ring. Zaria sends Vaquer face first into the penalty box. Zaria with a Release German Suplex. Zaria Spears Ruca. Giulia jumps on Zaria’s back. Double Sleeper Hold. Zaria backs Giulia and Vaquer into the turnbuckles. Zaria with a Running Cannonball Strike into Vaquer. Zaria hits The F5. Giulia heads to the penalty box. Ruca SuperKicks Zaria. Ruca and Sinclair clotheslines Zaria over the top rope. Third Rollup Exchange. Vaquer with The CodeBreaker. Ruca responds with The X-Factor. Zaria with The MoonSault Press for a two count. Giulia escapes the penalty box. Giulia with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Giulia with a DDT/Reverse DDT Combination. Giulia follows that with The Helluva Kick to Zaria. Giulia with a Double Missile Dropkick/Senton Splash Combination for a two count.

Third Forearm Exchange. Ruca SuperKicks Sinclair. Giulia HeadButts Ruca. Sinclair falls into Zaria for a two count. Giulia with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Vaquer kicks Giulia in the back of the head. Misfired Palm Strikes. HeadButt Party. Meeting Of The Minds. Stereo Dropkicks. HeadButt Exchange. Giulia with a forearm smash. Vaquer goes for The SVB, but Giulia lands back on her feet. Vaquer with a Belly to Back Suplex. Vaquer repeatedly drives Giulia face first into the canvas. Vaquer ascends to the top turnbuckle. Giulia with The Avalanche Butterfly Suplex. Ruca with The Springboard Splash for a two count. Zaria with a Release German Suplex. Sinclair sends Zaria shoulder first into the ring post. Vaquer gets her first pinfall. Sinclair heads back to the penalty box. Ruca with The SitOut Stunner. Giulia with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Ruca avoids The 619. Ruca with The Roundhouse Kick. Ruca with a Springboard Double Lariat for a two count. Ruca goes for The TKO, but Sinclair rolls her over to tie things up. Sinclair with an inside cradle to Zaria for a two count. Zaria with The Double Spear. Zaria delivers another F5. Giulia connects with The Running Pump Knee Strike to score her second pinfall. Vaquer goes for a desperation rollup, but time expires.

Winner: Giulia (2) via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 442 of The Hoots Podcast