Several spoilers and backstage notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Featured below is what fans should expect from the December 7 premium live event, which kicks off at 6/5c with “Countdown to WWE NXT Deadline 2024”:

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge with Joey Gonzalez as referee, with Dallas Irvin at the Penalty Box, produced by Matt Bloom (30 minutes)

* Underground Match: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker with Adrian Butler as referee, produced by Fit Finlay (12 minutes)

* Tag Titles: Fraxiom vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Height with Gary Wilson as referee, produced by Steve Corino (18 minutes)

* NXT Title: Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland with Dallas Irvin as referee, produced by Terry Taylor (18 minutes)

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge with Derek Sanders as referee, with Adrian Butler at the penalty box, produced by Johnny Moss (30 minutes)

Some more notes:

* The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge will open the show, and the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge will close the show

* “TBD” is listed in Eddy Thorpe’s place for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

* Only four of the men’s iron survivor participants rehearsed their entrances.

(H/T: Fightful Select)