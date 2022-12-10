The inaugural WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Be sure to join us for live Deadline coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the thirty-minute Kickoff pre-show. The Kickoff will feature a panel discussion, plus the entrant order reveals for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The main show will then air live at 8pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Deadline will feature the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches. You can click here for rules for the matches. Below is the current Deadline card for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Axiom vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh

Winner earns future NXT Title shot.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

Winner earns future NXT Women’s Title shot.

Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre

