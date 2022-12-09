The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for 7:30pm ET on Saturday. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

The Deadline Kickoff will feature a panel looking at the card, plus the reveal of the entrant order for the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches.

Remember to join us for live coverage of Deadline beginning at 7:30pm ET with the Kickoff. Below is the current card for tomorrow night:

NXT Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Axiom vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh

Winner earns future NXT Title shot.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

Winner earns future NXT Women’s Title shot.

Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre

