WWE NXT presents their final premium live event of 2024 tonight.

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 goes down this evening live from the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, streaming live on the WWE Network on Peacock.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the final WWE NXT premium live event of the year:

* NXT Underground: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker

* WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. GIULIA vs. Wren Sinclair

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe

* WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Nate Frazer & Axiom vs. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Myles Borne & Tavion Heights

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Deadline 2024 results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.