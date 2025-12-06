WWE NXT wraps up their premium live event schedule tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

The annual WWE NXT Deadline show goes down this evening from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

Advertised for the December 6, 2025 special event are the following matches:

* NXT Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Oba Femi

* Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans vs. Leon Slater vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dion Lennox vs. Myles Borne

* Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kendal Grey

* Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

* NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Mr. Iguana

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Deadline results coverage from San Antonio, TX.