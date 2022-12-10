– The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us, and she’s joined by Sam Roberts and Denise Salcedo. The panel hypes tonight’s card. We go backstage to Kelly Kincaid, who is with Roxanne Perez. She’s drawn the #1 spot in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. She’s not happy but not sad either, and said she doesn’t know what the best position is because the match is new. She’s ready to get in the zone. Zoey Stark walks up and reveals she drew #2. Stark says she hopes Perez likes her time in the penalty box. We go back to the panel for a discussion on the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, which will open the show. Sam predicts Stark to win, while Salcedo and the fans online go with Perez. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes interrupt from backstage. Trick praises Hayes, and Hayes hypes himself up, but he won’t reveal his spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. The panel discusses tonight’s main event, and Sam goes with JD McDonagh as the winner, Salcedo and fans online predict Hayes will win.

We see NXT Champion Bron Breakker arriving earlier today, and we also see Apollo Crews arriving. McKenzie sends us to a break. We go backstage to Kiana James and her assistant, who has everything ready for tonight. The assistant leaves and Brooks Jensen walks up with roses, and lots of awkward energy. James snaps at him and asks him what he’s staring at, she has a match to get ready for. Jensen thanks her for the VIP Deadline tickets and says he knows she will kill it. He’s about to leave so she can get ready, but she asks if the roses are for her. He says they are, then he places them in her locker, and turns to leave but she stops him and says next time she sees him he needs to be wearing a shirt that actually fits. Jensen promises to burn his shirt in a bonfire, and get a new shirt. We get a video on Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre now. Salcedo and Rosenberg both predict Dawn to win, but fans online go with Fyre.

We get a video package and discussion on tonight’s match for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Sam goes with Pretty Deadly to retain, while fans and Salcedo predict The New Day will win. Kincaid approaches JD McDonagh backstage now. He’s reading a book about the human body. JD says he’s studying how to hurt people, and he’s excited about having more than one person to inflict pain on tonight. We get a video for the NXT Title match. Sam goes with Apollo Crews to win gold, while Salcedo and fans online predict Bron Breakker will retain. The panel goes over the card one more time and that’s it for the Kickoff pre-show.

– The inaugural WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event opens up with a video package. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The crowd is fired up as we go right to the ring.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

We go right to the ring to Alicia Taylor, who goes over the rules for the first-ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. The match has a 25 minute time limit, and the winner will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Out first comes Roxanne Perez at #1. Zoey Stark is out next at #2. She glances over at the penalty box, then heads to the ring.

The bell rings and fans start chanting for Perez. There’s a scoreboard on the bottom of the screen to count the points each competitor wins, and the person with the most will be the winner. They go at it and Stark goes for an early pin attempt. Fans do dueling chants now as they tangle, then break and talk some trash. They lock up again and Stark takes it to the corner.

Stark twists the arm up and works Perez over. Perez turns it into a headlock as the dueling chants pick back up. They trade counters again as the clock hits 2:30. Perez is trying for the back-slide but Stark blocks it. Perez counters a side-slam and takes Stark down for close calls on the mat. Perez with an arm drag, then she grounds Stark by her arm. More back and forth between the two. The music hits and out comes Kiana James at #3.

James rushes the ring and starts fighting. Perez goes down and James counters Stark for a 2 count. Stark rocks James with a right hand. James counters a move and nails a kick to the head for a 2 count as Perez breaks it up. James tangles with Perez, then gets frustrated and starts yelling at her. James rocks Perez against the ropes. Perez blocks a hip toss but James rocks her an scoops her to the shoulders, but Stark dropkicks them both down. James steals the pin for 2 as Stark pulls her off. Stark drops James. Perez dodges a superkick and rolls Stark for 2.

Perez takes control of Stark at the 7:00 mark. Stark rocks Perez with a big enziguri to send her out to the floor. James sends Stark out but Stark trips her. Stark grabs Perez and slams her face into the steel ring steps. Stark stomps Perez’s face into the steel steps now as fans boo. Stark rolls Perez back in but James thrusts Stark on the apron, then sends her into the ring post. Stark falls back to the floor. James covers Perez for 2. James with a knee to the back of Perez now.

Vic says James has a VIP Party going on in the back, which is what she invited Brooks Jensen and others to earlier. Perez counters James but in comes Stark, who collides with James. Perez back-drops James as fans cheer her on. Perez drops Stark a few times, then gets fired up for a big pop. Perez rocks James in the corner but Stark superkicks Perez, then turns her inside out for a 3 count to earn the first pin.

Perez goes into the penalty box now. Stark goes to work on James. The timer counts down and at the 10:00 mark here comes Cora Jade at #4. Jade stops to quickly taunt Perez in the penalty box, then she rushes the ring to unload on both opponents for a 2 count on James. Jade goes from corner to corner with high knees on both opponents, then stomps on Stark’s back. Jade drops James for 2.

NXT Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Axiom vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh

Winner earns future NXT Title shot.

Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre

