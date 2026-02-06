Kelly Kincaid’s run with WWE is coming to an end later this month.

The NXT backstage interviewer announced on Friday that her contract with WWE will expire on February 14, confirming her departure from the company.

“As of February 14th, I will no longer be under contract with WWE,” Kincaid wrote on X.

Kincaid first joined WWE programming in February 2022, debuting on NXT Level Up. She went on to become a familiar face across NXT television as a backstage interviewer and commentator.

Before signing with WWE, Kincaid also gained in-ring experience, competing in Ring of Honor’s women’s division in 2021.

Outside the ring, Kincaid shares a relationship with NXT star Elton Prince. The couple welcomed their first child on September 20, 2024.

