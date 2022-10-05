This week’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 625,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 5.30% from last week’s 660,000 viewers for the taped episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 18.75% from last week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 18.66% from the 209,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #30 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #14 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #59 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #77 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest total audience and the lowest key demo rating since August 9. This was the seventeenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with 8 other episodes. Sports competition last night included two NBA exhibition games on TNT, and a MLB Network game. This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.30% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 18.75% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 1.10% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago.

The BET Hip-Hop Awards topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating, also drawing just 708,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.463 million viewers, also drawing a 0.19 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.967 million viewers, also drawing a 0.57 key demo rating. The Voice on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.70 rating, also drawing 6.471 million viewers.

This week’s NXT show was a live episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – an appearance by The Brawling Brutes of SmackDown, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly giving their State of the Commonwealth Address, Toxic Attraction vs. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark (which ended up being a tag team match), The Grayson Waller Effect with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez as the guests, Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase in a qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc, plus Wendy Choo vs. Lash Legend. The main event ended up being The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly with the titles on the line.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 723,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 23 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 30 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 684,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Worlds Collide episode)

September 13 Episode: 728,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (2.0 One Year Anniversary episode)

September 20 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 27 Episode: 660,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 4 Episode: 625,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

