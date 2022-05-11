This week’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 533,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 19.36% from last week’s 661,000 viewers for the Spring Breakin’ episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 23.07% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.10 rating represents 130,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 24.85% from the 173,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #51 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.10 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #33 ranking.

NXT ranked #72 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #51 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest audience in the history of the show on the USA Network, and the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show on USA. The only episode that did lower in show history was the February 8, 2022 episode, which drew 400,000 viewers and a 0.07 key demo rating, but that episode aired on Syfy due to the Olympics. NXT had strong competition from the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs last night. This week’s NXT viewership was down 19.36% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 23.07% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 23.5% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 41% from the show that aired one year ago. Last year’s episode went against a regular season NBA game, not the NBA Playoffs.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Mavericks and the Suns on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.47 rating. The Mavericks vs. Suns NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.150 million viewers.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.162 million viewers, also drawing a 0.59 key demo rating. This Is Us on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.81 rating, also drawing 4.803 million viewers.

This week’s live NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from NXT Spring Breakin’, the first matches in the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, Alba Fyre’s (fka Kay Lee Ray) return to action, Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, plus Natalya vs. Cora Jade, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

