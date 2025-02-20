– The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network. The February 18, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program pulled 689,000 viewers, down from the 801,000 viewers who tuned in for the previous week’s episode, according to Programming Insider. The 2/18 show marked the lowest viewership for NXT since the December 31, 2024 episode. The show pulled a 0.17 rating in the 18 to 49 year old demographic, also down from the 0.18 key demo for the show the week before.

– Bubba Ray Dudley re-tweeted the following teaser clip for episode two of WWE LFG on A&E on his official X account on Thursday. The caption to the post reads, “He’s a MONSTAH BABY!!” WWE LFG airs as part of WWE Superstar Sunday every weekend on A&E.

– 2K has unveiled the complete soundtrack listing for the new WWE 2K25 video game. Check it out below.