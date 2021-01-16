Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode saw two tag teams advance from the first round of the 2021 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) defeated The Bollywood Boyz (Samir Singh, Sunil Singh) to advance to the quarterfinals. Legado del Fantasma will now go on to face the winners of Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) vs. Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner).

Tonight’s 205 Live also saw Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeat Curt Stallion and August Grey. Dain and Maverick will now face MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) in the quarterfinals.

As noted, this week’s NXT episode saw The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong) defeat Breezango (Tyler Breeze, Fandango) to advance, while MSK defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and The Grizzled Young Veterans (Jake Atlas, Zack Gibson) defeated Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel).

The Men’s Dusty Classic will continue on Wednesday’s NXT show with Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano), and Imperium vs. Lucha House Party.

Stay tuned for more on the Men’s Dusty Classic and the first-ever Women’s Dusty Classic. Below are clips from tonight’s first round tournament matches on 205 Live, along with the brackets:

