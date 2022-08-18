WWE NXT UK is coming to an end, and NXT Europe has been announced.

WWE announced today that NXT Europe will launch in 2023

“Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK,” said Shawn Michaels, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative, in a press release issued to us today.

A Worlds Collide Premium Live Event featuring NXT 2.0 and NXT UK Superstars will take place on Sunday, September 4 at 4pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. This is the day after the WWE Clash at The Castle event from Cardiff.

It was recently reported that there was uneasiness within the NXT UK brand after two TV tapings were nixed due to soccer coverage at BT Sport Studios in London. Then this week’s NXT Heatwave special saw an “invasion” of sorts by Gallus, Blair Davenport and NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate, which was detailed at this link.

