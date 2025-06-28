WWE ran the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida for a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday evening, June 27, 2025.

Featured below courtesy of our friend David Roberson of WrestlingBodySlam.com and his live correspondents, @WerleyBri, @DavidPBG218, @ClutchKiddAP and @TravelAgentHere are complete results of the show.