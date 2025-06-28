WWE ran the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida for a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday evening, June 27, 2025.
Featured below courtesy of our friend David Roberson of WrestlingBodySlam.com and his live correspondents, @WerleyBri, @DavidPBG218, @ClutchKiddAP and @TravelAgentHere are complete results of the show.
WWE NXT FT. PIERCE RESULTS 6/27/25* Myles Borne defeated Draco Knox
* Fallon Henley (with Jazmyn Nyx) defeated Summer Sorrell
* Jasper Troy defeated Jax Pressley
* Arianna Grace defeated Chantel Monroe
* Josh Briggs / Yoshiki Inamura defeated OTM (Bronco Nima / Lucien Price)
* Blake Monroe defeated Lainey Reid
* Kali Armstrong defeated Kendal Grey
* Brooks Jensen defeated Luca Crusifino
* NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne (with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) defeated Thea Hail
* Je’Von Evans / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Ricky Saints defeated Ethan Page / High Ryze: Wes Lee / Tyson Dupont / Tyriek Igwe