Another false rumor is making the rounds.

Following the recent false death reports about WWE referee Charles Robinson last week, another false rumor has been circulating within the pro wrestling community claiming WWE NXT General Manager and daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Ava, had been in a “serious car accident.”

“Sad news,” the report making the rounds began. “15 minutes ago, Dwayne Johnson’s family heartbrokenly announced that Johnson’s daughter, Ava Raine, was in a serious car accident on her way home.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of Ava in the hospital, one of The Rock looking sad, and some of them together.

Ava was quick to hop on X and kill the rumor.

“There is such a special place in hell for people who do stuff like this,” she wrote. “Ya’ll are so weird.”