WWE continues to churn out announcements related to their upcoming special episode of WWE NXT on the road.

On Sunday morning, a video was released via social media that showed WWE NXT General Manager Ava talking with TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella and former TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich.

During the video, it was announced that Slamovich will now serve as the special referee for the six-woman tag team match between Fatal Influence and The Elegance Brand on the 8/19 episode, which serves as the “go-home show” for the WWE Heatwave 2025 special event.

“Interesting chat about NXT in Philly,” Ava wrote as the caption to the post.

For those who missed it, a big WWE NXT Philadelphia announcement also took place during TNA Emergence 2025 on Friday evening.

WWE NXT takes place from The Met Presented by Highmark in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, August 19, 2025, airing live via The CW Network at 8/7c.

