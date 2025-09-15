— Following the announcement of Charlie Kirk’s death, Ava posted a message to her Instagram story that read, “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind words when you’re alive.”

Many interpreted the post as a commentary on Kirk’s history of controversial statements, which quickly sparked online backlash. Social media users — including several conservative commentators — criticized Ava for what they saw as an insensitive response to his passing.

Rather than backtrack, Ava doubled down with a follow-up post stating, “and i’ll stand behind this. be kind, now more than ever.”

Her refusal to apologize fueled further outrage, with critics accusing her of mocking Kirk’s death. Reports also surfaced that Ava received death threats in response to her posts.

Many people defended Ava, saying her comments were meant as a general reminder to treat others with kindness and were not explicitly about Kirk. Others argued that, given the timing, her message was clearly directed at him.

We send our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and supporters of Charlie Kirk following the heinous and uncalled for attack.

— WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” to discuss his visit to the White House and meeting with Donald Trump. During the trip, Levesque was officially appointed to the newly revived President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his role as part of the revived council under Donald Trump: “There’s a lot of things that need to change here. There’s a lot of sickness, a lot of illness that comes out of what we eat, and I think that stuff needs to change. I’m a big believer in kids and athletics and sport, whether that’s just training on your own or whether that’s being in a sport, doing that stuff sets you up for success in life, not just in that athletic moment. I’m a big believer in that.”

On the importance of instilling healthy habits for kids: “I hate seeing kids on their phones all day, on their iPads all day, not being outside. When I was younger, we were all outside all the time. I think what I’m really excited about with this council is getting in front of kids, that’s where you start showing them, like, hey, you might not be able to do one pushup right now, but we’re gonna get you to where you can do one, where you can do ten, and get you on your way. And that builds and instills pride.”

— Drew McIntyre recently took to social media with a bold message ahead of his upcoming clash with Cody Rhodes. The former WWE Champion is set to challenge Rhodes for the WWE Championship next weekend at Wrestlepalooza.

In his post, McIntyre wrote, “The Rock wants Cody’s soul. I want his ass.” He later followed up with “Wait,” along with a meme of Kurt Angle, poking fun at the unintended double meaning of his words.

The Rock wants Cody’s soul. I want his ass. pic.twitter.com/zoiMDKysEE — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 14, 2025

— As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Andrade is gone from WWE. In response, CMLL star Soberano Jr. shared a message aimed at Andrade on his Instagram Stories.

Soberano Jr. posted a photo of himself with Andrade and added a caption (translated via Google), “Two returns instead of one? What do you say? @andradealmas, I’ll be back in November.”

Soberano Jr. has been sidelined since April due to injury but is expected to make his in-ring return this November.