NXT Gold Rush has arrived!

WWE runs The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York this evening for this week’s special NXT Gold Rush episode of NXT on The CW Network.

Advertised for the special themed episode of NXT on CW for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 are the following matches:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Jacy Jayne

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Blake Monroe (c) vs. Sol Ruca

* AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Green and Ethan Page (c) vs. Thea Hail and Joe Hendry

* NXT Tag Team Championship: DarkState (c) vs. Leon Slater and Je’Von Evans

