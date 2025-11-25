NXT Gold Rush has returned!

WWE runs The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York this evening for this week’s special NXT Gold Rush: Week 2 episode of NXT on The CW Network.

Advertised for the special themed episode of NXT on CW for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 are the following matches:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs Lei Ying Lee

* Evolve Championship Match: Jackson Drake (c) vs. Sean Legacy

* Women’s Speed Championship Tournament Finals: Fallon Henley vs. Zaria

* Evolve Women’s Championship Match: Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lainey Reid

* Trick Williams vs. Myles Borne

* John Cena will announce the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor participants

