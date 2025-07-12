WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 Results
Center Stage
Atlanta, Georgia
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Sol Ruca (c) w/Zaria vs. Izzi Dame w/The Culling For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship
– Je’Von Evans vs. Jasper Troy
– Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana Contract Signing
– Ethan Page (c) vs. Ricky Saints In A Falls Count Anywhere Match For The WWE NXT North American Championship
– Oba Femi (c) vs. Yoshiki Inamura w/Josh Briggs For The WWE NXT Championship
– Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe vs. Fatal Influence w/Jazmyn Nyx
Checkout Episode 473 of The Hoots Podcast