WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 Results

Center Stage

Atlanta, Georgia

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Sol Ruca (c) w/Zaria vs. Izzi Dame w/The Culling For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

– Je’Von Evans vs. Jasper Troy

– Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana Contract Signing

– Ethan Page (c) vs. Ricky Saints In A Falls Count Anywhere Match For The WWE NXT North American Championship

– Oba Femi (c) vs. Yoshiki Inamura w/Josh Briggs For The WWE NXT Championship

– Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe vs. Fatal Influence w/Jazmyn Nyx

Checkout Episode 473 of The Hoots Podcast