The main event is now official for the WWE NXT Great American Bash, and several matches are in the works.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Cameron Grimes make his first appearance since dropping the NXT North American Title to Carmelo Hayes at In Your House on June 4. A down & out Grimes walked through the backstage area and told a few wrestlers that he wasn’t looking for sympathy when they spoke. NXT Champion Bron Breakker then approached Grimes and said he knows what it’s like to lose a title, and he knows Grimes will be a champion again. Grimes also told Breakker he’s not looking for sympathy, which annoyed Breakker a bit.

Breakker later retained the NXT Title over Duke Hudson in a quick squash match. After the match, Breakker stood tall with the title until Grimes interrupted with a mic, saying he wanted to finish the conversation he and Breakker began earlier.

Grimes gave Breakker props for taking NXT by storm, but said he’s going to speak his mind because he doesn’t care anymore. Grimes said if Bron didn’t have his last name, he wouldn’t have the NXT Title. He added that he respects Breakker, and he isn’t saying Bron ate off a silver platter, but he damn sure ate better than Grimes. Grimes also said everyone knows who Bron’s dad is, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, but no one knows who his father is, and that’s completely fine, but Bron has everything because of who his father is.

Fans then chanted “who’s your daddy?” to Grimes. Grimes got a bit more heated as he yelled about how his father had to look down to see his son win, while Bron’s father was present for his big win. Grimes then admitted that Breakker is getting better each week, but he doesn’t have Grimes’ heart, and never will, and Grimes will put his heart up against anyone in the business, at any time.

Grimes then declared that he is tired of cutting the line and using catchphrases, so if he’s really going to the moon, it’s time to fire it up and go. Grimes challenged Breakker to a NXT Title match at Great American Bash, and the match was accepted. The segment ended with Grimes and Breakker shaking hands and facing off in the middle of the ring while Breakker smirked.

WWE then confirmed Grimes vs. Breakker with the NXT Title on the line for Great American Bash.

Next Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 will see Grimes take on Edris Enofe in singles action. This week’s show featured a segment where Grimes took shots at Enofe and Malik Blade for going to the club after their loss to NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers.

Grimes vs. Breakker is the only match announced for the two-hour Great American Bash episode as of this writing. Based on the recent NXT 2.0 tapings and what happened on tonight’s show, the following matches are possible and/or rumored:

* Apollo Crews vs. TBA

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa, or a Triple Threat with Grayson Waller added

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, possibly a Triple Threat with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter added

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell or Wendy Choo or Roxanne Perez, if Rose defends at all

* Possible blow-off stipulation match with Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo

The 2022 NXT Great American Bash will air on Tuesday, July 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

