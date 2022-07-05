Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will be the special Great American Bash edition, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Great American Bash will be headlined by NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Cameron Grimes. There will also be a Great American Bash BBQ hosted by NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, with Superstars from RAW, SmackDown and NXT invited.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s show:

NXT Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. The Creed Brothers (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams

Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen host the Great American Bash BBQ with NXT, RAW and SmackDown Superstars invited

