The second of three special events goes down this evening, as WWE NXT invades “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT Great American Bash takes place this evening at 7/6c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the June 28, 2026 show:

NXT Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Naraku

NXT Women’s Championship: Lola Vice (c) vs. Kendal Grey

NXT North American Championship: Myles Borne (c) vs. Tavion Heights

WWE Women’s Speed Championship: Wren Sinclair (c) vs. Arianna Grace

Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox

Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE NXT Great American Bash Results coverage.