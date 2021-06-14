The Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT will be returning this year.

WWE has announced that the NXT Great American Bash will air live on Tuesday, July 6 on the USA Network, from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

This year the Great American Bash will be a one-night event. The NXT brand brought the event back in 2020 as a two-night show, the first Great American Bash since 2012.

Stay tuned for more on plans for the NXT Great American Bash.

