WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Results

Giant Center

Hershey, Pennsylvania

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Oba Femi In A Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Rockers Punches. Angelo ducks a clothesline from Femi. Angelo Spears Femi for a one count. Angelo clotheslines Femi over the top rope. Femi drives his knee into the midsection of Angelo. Femi uppercuts Angelo. Angelo sends Femi chest first into the steel ring post. Angelo spears Femi through the ringside barricade. Angelo sets up a ladder bridge. Femi with multiple chair shots. Femi Chokeslams Angelo on the chair for a two count. Femi continues to use the chair as a weapon. Femi stomps on the midsection of Angelo. Femi whips Angelo back first into the ladder in the corner. Femi repeatedly slams Angelo’s head on the ladder. Femi with a straight right hand. Angelo kicks the ladder into Femi’s face. Femi with The SpineBuster onto the ring apron. Femi rolls Angelo back into the ring. Femi drives his knee into Angelo’s ribs. Femi bodyslams Angelo on the ladder.

Femi pulls out a table from under the ring. Femi goes for a Running Powerslam, but Angelo lands back on his feet. Angelo is throwing haymakers at Femi. Femi leapfrogs over Angelo. Femi with a Running European Uppercut through the table in the corner. Femi grabs a crowbar. Angelo uses a chair as a shield. Femi drops Angelo with The Big Boot. Femi chokes Angelo with the crowbar. Femi with a clubbing blow for a two count. Femi repeatedly stomps on Angelo’s chest. Femi continues to attack Angelo with the crowbar. Angelo backs Femi into the turnbuckles. Femi clotheslines the back of Angelo’s neck.

Femi goes for The Fall From Grace, but Angelo counters with a Back Body Drop. Angelo with repeated chair shots. Angelo with The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Angelo follows that with The SpineBuster for a two count. Angelo sets up a table in the corner. Femi with The F5. Angelo starts favoring his right knee. Femi zip ties Angelo’s hands to the bottom turnbuckle pad. Femi viciously attacks The Family. Femi snatches the crowbar out of Rizzo’s hand. Angelo frees himself from the zip ties. Angelo Spears Femi through the ladder bridge. Angelo rolls Femi back into the ring. Femi with a Lariat. Femi hits The Fall From Grace for a two count. The Family gangs up on Femi. The Family delivers The Shattering Machine. Angelo plants Femi with The Chokeslam through the table to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Tony D’Angelo via Pinfall

– William Regal will be Lexis King’s corner man who for his upcoming Heritage Cup Championship Match with Charlie Dempsey. Regal appreciates that Lexis is trying to be his own man, despite having a great relationship with his father, Brian Pillman Jr.

Second Match: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer

STILL TO COME

– Andre Chase w/Thea Hail vs. Ridge Holland In An Ambulance Match

– Kelani Jordan (c) vs. The Fatal Influence In A Gauntlet Match For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

– Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page In A Devil’s Playground Match For The WWE NXT Championship

Checkout Episode 436 of The Hoots Podcast