WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 Results

Findlay Toyota Center

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater vs. Mr. Iguana & La Parka

Je’Von Evans and La Parka will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Parka applies a hammerlock. Evans with two sharp elbow strikes. Double Clothesline. Parka rocks Evans with a forearm smash. Parka starts dancing. Forearm Exchange. Parka with a Spinning Back Kick. Evans goes for a Springboard Arm-Drag, but Parka lands back on his feet. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Parka. Parka showcases his athleticism. Evans with The Bouncy Hurricanrana. Parka ducks a clothesline from Evans. Parka goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Evans lands back on his feet. Double Kip Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Slater and Iguana are tagged in. Iguana is playing mind games with Slater. Iguana with a deep arm-drag. Slater drops Iguana with a shoulder tackle. Iguana leapfrogs over Slater. Slater lunges over Iguana. Slater with The Rewind Kick. Iguana avoids The Handspring Back Elbow. Leg Sweep Exchange. Iguana sits down on the canvas. Iguana wants Slater to shake his hand.

Iguana skins the cat. Iguana with a shoulder block. Slater catches Iguana in mid-air. Iguana ducks a clothesline from Slater. Evans tags himself in. Evans with The PK. Double Irish Whip. Evans and Slater send Iguana chest first into the canvas. Iguana with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Iguana tags in Parka. Parka with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Parka with a Superman Forearm. Parka clotheslines Slater over the top rope. Parka launches Evans over the top rope. Evans and Slater play hot potato with La Yezca. Iguana lands The SomerSault Plancha. Parka wipes out everybody with The Quebrada. Parka rolls Evans back into the ring. Parka hooks the outside leg for a two count. Parka applies a rear chin lock. Parka with forearm shivers. Parka whips Evans across the ring. Parka with a Double Knee Gutbuster for a two count. Parka applies a wrist lock. Parka tags in Iguana. Parka bodyslams Evans. Parka knocks Slater off the ring apron. Iguana applies The Paradise Lock. Iguana tags in Parka. Parka with The Assisted Springboard Dropkick for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Parka whips Evans across the ring. Evans with a Rebound German Suplex. Parka stops Evans in his tracks. Parka with a German Suplex of his own. Slater and Iguana are tagged in.

Slater with a Flying Boot. Slater with a Corner Dropkick. Slater follows that with The Tornado DDT. Slater with a Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Slater hammers down on the back of Iguana’s neck. Slater applies a wrist lock. Slater slams Iguana’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Slater tags in Evans. Two Superman Forearms. Evans drops Iguana with The Handspring Corkscrew Kick for a two count. Evans with a Vertical Suplex. Evans mocks Parka. Iguana kicks Evans in the face. Iguana applies The Flying Cross-Arm-Breaker. Evans with The Deadlift Bucklebomb. Iguana knocks Slater off the apron. Iguana tags in Parka. Parka with two clotheslines. Parka with a Flapjack to Evans. Parka catches Slater in mid-air. Parka with The Swinging Side Slam for a two count. Slater fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Chop Exchange. Evans tags himself in. Parka slaps Evans in the chest. Evans SuperKick Parka. Parka tags in Iguana. Iguana tells Evans to bring it. Evans with an Overhand Chop. Evans tags in Slater. Slater rises back on his feet. Iguana attacks Evans and Slater with La Yezca.

Iguana with a Springboard Hurricanrana. Slater drops Iguana with The Big Boot. Iguana tags in Parker. Slater with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Iguana nails Evans with a Twisting DDT. Slater responds with a Twisting Scissors Kick. Slater sends Parka crashing to the outside. Slater lands The SomerSault Plancha over the steel ring post. Slater rolls Parka back into the ring. Slater with The Flying Crossbody Block. Slater tags in Evans. Evans hits The Frog Splash for a two count. Evans tags in Slater. Evans and Slater get distracted by La Yezca. Slater uppercuts Iguana. Slater delivers The Utopia. Iguana with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Slater goes for The Swanton 450, but La Yezca gets in a way. Iguana slaps Slater with La Yezca. Parka drills Slater with The Twisting BrainBuster for a two count. Parka applies a hammer lock. Parka with a Vertical Suplex. Parka tags in Iguana. Evans is throwing haymakers at Iguana and Parka. Iguana smacks Evans with La Yezca. Iguana with a Springboard HeadButt. Evans goes for The OG Cutter, but Iguana ducks out of the way. Slater clocks Parka with a Cutter in mid-air. Evans tags in Slater. Evans with The Stage Dive. Slater connects with The Swanton 450 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater via Pinfall

– Zaria (c) vs. Blake Monroe For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

– The Broken Hardys (c) vs. DarkState In A BROKEN Rules Match For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

– Ethan Page (c) vs. El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. In A Day Of The Dead Match For The WWE NXT North American Championship

– Jacy Jayne (c) w/Fatal Influence vs. Tatum Paxley w/The Culling For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

– Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams For The WWE NXT Championship

