WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 Results
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
The Host: Danhausen
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Zilla Fatu vs. Charlie Dempsey w/The Birthright In A Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal Match
– Zaria vs. Izzi Dame
– NARAKU vs. Shiloh Hill
– Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship
– Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights In A Weapons Wild Match
– Grayson Waller (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo For The WWE NXT Championship
Checkout Episode 32 of The SUR Files