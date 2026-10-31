WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 Results

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

The Host: Danhausen

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Zilla Fatu vs. Charlie Dempsey w/The Birthright In A Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal Match

– Zaria vs. Izzi Dame

– NARAKU vs. Shiloh Hill

– Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

– Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights In A Weapons Wild Match

– Grayson Waller (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo For The WWE NXT Championship

Checkout Episode 32 of The SUR Files