The TakeOver name apparently will not be returning to WWE NXT, at least for Halloween Havoc.

It was recently reported that the 2022 NXT Halloween Havoc event would mark the return of the TakeOver name as it was listed internally as a “TakeOver: Halloween Havoc” show. However, WWE confirmed Halloween Havoc on tonight’s show and there was no mention of the TakeOver name. It’s always possible that they re-introduce the TakeOver name when the black & gold brand officially returns early next month, but there is no sign of TakeOvers returning.

WWE has confirmed NXT Halloween Havoc for Saturday, October 22, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The event will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

WWE also revealed the new Halloween Havoc logo, which you can see below:

The only Halloween Havoc match announced as of this writing is the Six-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title.

WWE dropped the TakeOver name when they rebooted to NXT 2.0 last September. The last TakeOver event to be held was TakeOver 36 on August 22, 2021, and before that the last TakeOver themed show was “TakeOver: In Your House” on June 13, 2021. It looked like the TakeOver name was returning for Halloween Havoc, along with the black & gold look of the brand, but the name may have been put on hold.

NXT brought back the Halloween Havoc name for a special edition of the weekly TV show in 2020, and that show was headlined by then-NXT Women’s Champion IYO SKY retaining over Candice LeRae in a Tables, Ladders & Scares match. The 2021 event also aired as the weekly NXT TV show, and was headlined by Bron Breakker capturing the NXT Title from Ciampa.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.