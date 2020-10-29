Week 55 of the Wednesday Night War saw WWE NXT pick up a rare win over AEW Dynamite in viewership, but not ratings.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 781,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s NXT Halloween Havoc show drew 876,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #12 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #21. AEW ranked #63 in viewership, while NXT ranked #61 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 753,000 viewers and ranked #13 in the Cable Top 150, and #65 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 644,000 viewers and ranked #56 in the Cable Top 150, and #69 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.25 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.16 in that demographic.

This was the best NXT viewership of 2020, and the best number since the November 20, 2019 episode, which drew 916,000 viewers. The 0.25 18-49 demographic rating for NXT is tied with the February 19 post-Takeover episode as the best Wednesday number of 2020, and the best since the December 4, 2019 episode, which drew a 0.24 rating. The September 1 episode drew a 0.26 rating but that show aired on a Tuesday night with no competition from AEW. This week’s AEW numbers were fairly standard.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.64 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.315 million viewers.

The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.259 million viewers. The Masked Singer also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.6 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 786,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 759,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 707,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 853,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

August 26 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

September 1 Episode: 849,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 8 Episode: 838,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 16 Episode: 689,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

October 14 Episode: 651,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 21 Episode: 644,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 876,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween Havoc episode)

November 4 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 827,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 730,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 677,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 772,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 633,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 788,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen)

July 22 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Airing, No NXT competition)

August 27 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Thursday Airing, No NXT competition)

September 2 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 9 Episode: 1.016 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 16 Episode: 886,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 835,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 826,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Anniversary Episode)

October 21 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 781,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 4 Episode:

