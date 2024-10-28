Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer successfully defeated Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade at Sunday night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event. The finish came when Vaquer pinned Perez.

Following the match, the lights went out and Zaria’s video played. When the lights came back on, the former DELTA was shown at the top of the arena.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Also at Sunday night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, William Regal made an appearance.

It had been previously announced that Lexis King would be challenging Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup on the October 29th episode of WWE NXT. NXT General Manager Ava recently told King that he needed to find someone to be in his corner for the match.

When asked about how his search was going, King said he hadn’t found anyone just yet. This is when William Regal interrupted and said he would be King’s cornerman.

Well this is something! 😳 @RealKingRegal will be in the corner of @LexisKingWWE for this Tuesday's Heritage Cup Match against Charlie Dempsey!! #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/HzbaznIF7Y — WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2024

For those unaware, Regal is Charlie Dempsey’s father.