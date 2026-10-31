WWE NXT is back tonight!
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled to take place this evening from Orlando, Florida, airing at 8/7c on The CW and Netflix.
Advertised for the Saturday, October 31, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:
- * NXT Championship Match: Grayson Waller (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair
* Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Match: Zilla Fatu vs. Charlie Dempsey (with Lexis King, Arianna Grace, Uriah Connors, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo)
* Weapons Wild Match: Tavion Heights vs. Myles Borne
* Non-Title Match: Zaria vs. Izzi Dame
* Shiloh Hill vs. Naraku
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results coverage.