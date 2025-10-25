The time has arrived!

WWE returns this evening with their latest NXT premium live event from “The Copper State.”

NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled to take place tonight from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, and will stream live via Peacock in the United States, and on Netflix for international fans.

The following matches are advertised heading into the October 25, 2025 show:

* Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams (NXT Title)

* Jacy Jane (c) vs. Tatum Paxley (NXT Women’s Title)

* The Broken Hardys (c) vs. DarkState (NXT Tag Titles)

* Ethan Page (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (NXT North American Title)

* Zaria (c) vs. Blake Monroe (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater vs. Mr. Iguana & La Parka

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for the best live results coverage of the NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 premium live event.