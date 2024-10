WWE NXT returns with a special event tonight.

Scheduled to emanate from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, WWE NXT Halloween Havoc goes down tonight at 7/6c live on Peacock.

On tap for tonight’s premium live event are the following matches:

* Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page (NXT Title Devil’s Playground)

* Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi (North American Title TL-Scares)

* Kelani Jordan vs. TBA (Women’s North American Title)

* Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland (Ambulance Match)

Make sure to join us here tonight for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 results from Hershey, PA.