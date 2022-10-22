– The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined inside the Performance Center arena by Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. Roberts is dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, while LaGreca is wearing a t-shirt with his own face on the front. Mitchell has some at on her face and a skull jacket. Fans are finding their seats in the background while the panel goes over tonight’s card.

The panel looks at tonight’s Weapons Wild match between Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. Roberts and LaGreca pick Jade to win, but Mitchell says fans online have predicted Perez will win. We get a video package for the Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews feud now. They are backstage with referees and tonight’s hosts, Shotzi and Quincy Elliott. The “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” wheel is given a spin by Shotzi, and it lands on the Casket Match stipulation. Crews loves the idea and asks Waller if he’s ready to hold his breath. Crews wishes a Happy Halloween to Waller, then heads out. Waller is nervous. LaGreca predicts Crews to win tonight. Roberts disagrees and Mitchell says fans online also predicted Crews to win. We go to a break.

We see footage of NXT Champion Bron Breakker arriving to the building earlier today. The panel hypes Alba Fyre vs. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose now. We see footage from last night with Fyre challenging Rose to meet her at some sort of haunted trail. Rose is backstage with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne now. She wants to fight fire with fire, and meet Fyre at the haunted trail. Jayne and Dolin try to talk Rose out of going, but she says she will beat Fyre down and drag her back to the ring. Roberts predicts Rose to retain, and LaGreca agrees, as do fans online.

The panel hypes tonight’s Ambulance Match now. Sam believes Damon Kemp will win, but LaGreca disagrees. Fans also believe Julius Creed will win. We see footage of JD McDonagh arriving earlier today. Sam believes Von Wagner will capture the vacant NXT North American Title tonight, while LaGreca goes with Wes Lee. Fans agree with LaGreca. We get a video package for tonight’s Triple Threat main event. We see footage of Ilja Dragunov entering the building, while Toxic Attraction storms out and hops in their white SUV to go meet Alba Fyre. Sam predicts Bron Breakker will retain the NXT Title tonight, but LaGreca goes with Dragunov to leave as champion. Fans on social media agree with Sam. The panel goes over tonight’s card one more time and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event opens up with a video package, narrated by horror icon Chucky. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as host Shotzi and co-host Quincy Elliott are at the entrance-way. Shotzi welcomes us to the scariest night of the year – Halloween Havoc. She says it’s showtime, then laughs and howls. Fans go wild and chant “NXT!” as we go to Vic Joseph at ringside. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Vic sends us to the ring for the opener.

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

We go right to the ring for the Ladder Match to crown a new NXT North American Title. The vacant title is hanging high above the ring, and ladders are everywhere. Out first comes Nathan Frazer as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Oro Mensah is out next, walking right under the ladder for bad luck, as Vic points out. Wes Lee is out next to a pop. Von Wagner is out next with Mr. Stone. Von receives boos but he’s all business tonight, taunting the other participants and yelling out at the crowd. Carmelo Hayes’ music starts up next as Trick Williams appears on the platform above the crowd, possibly dressed as Hugh Hefner. Trick delivers a rhyme about Hayes become a three-time champion tonight. Out next comes Hayes, pouring out something for his opps so that they can rest in piss, which is a line we just saw him deliver on the big screen to end Trick’s rhyme, from a promo he gave months back. Hayes hits the ring and everyone faces off. The bell hits and everyone takes their time.

Lee superkicks Hayes to start, sending him out. Lee follows and beats Hayes around ringside. Von fights off Oro an Frazer. Oro boots Von and now they double team him. Von is sent out to the floor. Oro and Nathan look up at the title, then Oro strikes and they go at it.

Von levels Lee at ringside but Frazer flies from the top, taking Von down at ringside. Frazer and Oro use a ladder on Hayes now. He dodges it at first but they rock him with it. Lee comes in but they also hit him with the ladder, then smash it into him in the corner. Hayes shoves Nathan face-first into the ladder. Hayes takes out Oro. Frazer drops Hayes and leans the ladder into he corner, then sends Hayes into it face-first.

Fans chant “Frazer!” now. Frazer stands the ladder up to climb as he’s alone. Oro comes in and pulls him of. Oro launches Frazer with a big throw, sending him to the floor. Oro climbs but Lee brings a ladder in now. Lee pulls Oro off and they go at it but Oro nails a spin kick. Hayes runs in and drops Oro. Hayes slams a ladder over on Lee. Oro fights Hayes and back-drops him onto a leaning ladder. Lee kicks Oro onto the ladder, sending him to the floor. Von runs in and attacks Lee but Lee drives a ladder into his ribs int he corner. Lee kicks the ladder into Von several times now. Lee mounts Von with rights in the corner as fans count.

Von shoves Lee away and misses a ladder shot, but connects with a big boot as Stone cheers him on. Fans boo Von as he stands the ladder up and keeps stopping opponents from attacking. Frazer tangles with Von but Von powerbombs him onto a ladder bridge in the corner. Trick is at ringside now. Von starts climbing a ladder but Hayes pushes him off and climbs. Von drops Hayes. Hayes takes Von down for a pop. Hayes goes for the ladder to stand it up as fans chant “Melo!” now. Hayes climbs up Frazer knocks the ladder over with a missile dropkick. Lee flies at Frazer and brings a ladder down with him, and lands hard on Frazer. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

Oro mounts some impressive offense now. Hayes attacks and kicks Oro in the back of the head. Hayes with a springboard leg drop on top of a ladder, sending Oro face-first into the steel. Hayes decks Frazer with a ladder. Frazer counters and sends Hayes face-first into a ladder with a moonsault off the ropes. Fans chant “holy shit!” again. Von comes in with power moves as fans boo. Lee nails an enziguri to Von, then another kick to put him down. Lee with another kick to stay on Von, sending him out of the ring. Hayes flies at Lee and they both tumble to the floor with Von and Frazer.

Oro is alone in the ring now. He climbs for the title but Trick comes in and tips the ladder over. Oro leaps as he’s falling, landing on the other 4 competitors at ringside. Trick is alone with the ladder but he’s afraid of heights. Stone runs in and climbs the ladder but Trick meets him at the top and they fight. Stone knocks Trick off with a shoe. Stone looks at the title but Trick tips the ladder over, sending Stone flying to the floor at ringside. Fans chant “NXT!” again.

Oro gets his hand on the title but Von yanks him down and sends him to the floor. Von knocks Lee off the apron with a ladder, then sends Hayes to the floor with a ladder. Von tosses the ladder out onto his opponents. Von goes under the ring and brings out a very tall ladder. Oro attacks from behind but Von beats him down. Hayes attacks but Von also knocks him down. Fans chant “asshole!” at Von, for either accidentally jabbing a fan with the large ladder, or for beating Hayes and Oro down. Von is on the ladder bridge from the apron to the barrier now, using the long ladder. Frazer flies from the top with a crossbody, destroying the ladder and putting Von through it. Fans chant “holy shit!” again.

Everyone is slow to move now. Le flies out and nails Frazer while he’s down. Oro takes out Lee. Hayes takes out Oro for a pop at ringside. Lee then runs and flies off the steps, taking Hayes down in front of the announcers. The bodies continue to fall at ringside. Lee looks at the title, then pulls out another larger ladder from under the ring. Hayes slowly tries to bring it in but Von runs in from the other side, dropping Lee on the apron. Von stands a ladder up under the title now as fans chant “No!” at Von again. Lee leaps in at the ladder but Von knocks him off. Von presses Lee high in the air, then launches him to the floor, landing on the announce table. Lee lands in a very bad way, flying to the floor.

Fans go wild. Von climbs for the title but Frazer meets him at the top with punches, sending him off. Von catches Frazer for a powerbomb but they both tumble to the floor. Von levels Frazer at ringside but Oro smashes Von into the barrier. Frazer and Oro ram a ladder into Von against the barrier. Von is on the other side of the barrier now but they still manage to ram him with a ladder again. They continue to bash Von with the ladder while standing on top of the barrier now, trying to keep Von from getting back up from the other side of the barrier. Oro turns on Frazer and goes for the title. Frazer meets him at the top of the ladder and they go at it.

Frazer and Oro try to superplex each other at the top of the ladder. Frazer touches the title, then does Oro. Oro shoves Frazer to the mat. Hayes attacks Oro with a ladder, bridging it from the taller ladder tot he ropes. Hayes slams Oro onto the ladder bridge, then to the floor. Hayes climbs for the title but Lee flies in and knocks him in the back from the ropes. Hayes falls off the ladder. Hayes and Lee trade big right hands with a ladder bridge between them. Lee drops Hayes face-first into the steel. Lee climbs for the title but Hayes pulls him down to the ladder bridge. They fight on top of the bridge now, unloading with punches. Lee knocks Hayes down onto the ladder bridge in a sitting position. Lee tries to climb but Hayes won’t give up. Lee jumps down with double knees against the ladder bridge. The bridge is leaning now with Hayes down on it. Lee climbs for the title as fans cheer him on.

Lee climbs up for the title with no real effort from Hayes, in a bit of an awkward moment, almost as if Hayes was reaching but couldn’t get up off the leaning ladder bridge to pursue Lee. Lee grabs the title and wins the match.

Winner and New NXT North American Champion: Wes Lee

– After the match, Lee celebrates as the music hits and a “you deserve it!” chant starts up. We see the other competitors laid out around the ring area. We go to replays. Lee raises the title up on the ladder as fans cheer him on.

– We go back to the ring and see a group of druids come out with the casket for Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews, bringing it to the ringside area.

– Vic sends us to video from last night with Alba Fyre challenging NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose to meet her at a haunted trail and haunted house. We also see Kickoff pre-show video of Rose accepting the challenge, and telling Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of her plan to find Fyre and bring her back to the ring. We then see them leaving in the Toxic Attraction SUV to go meet Fyre. We see Toxic Attraction arriving to the haunted house in their SUV now. Mandy tells them to not be so dramatic, they’re just going to find Alba and drag her back to the car. Jayne says she’s staying in the car after what happened Tuesday. Dolin is ready to go. Rose talks Jayne into coming. They get out with flashlights and go hunting for Fyre, but Jayne is spooked. They encounter a few spooky characters before coming to a haunted house, which we’ve seen before. Jayne wants to go back to the car but Rose and Dolin tell her to enter the house with them. They finally decide to split up, and Jayne is terrified, apologizing to Fyre for what she’s done.

Jayne is eventually attacked and her screams are heard by Dolin in another part of the house. She encounters Chucky and a few others dressed in horror costumes. Fyre catches her and slams her face into a stove. Fyre beats Dolin up now but Dolin is fighting back. A character with butcher knifes scares Dolin from a refrigerator. Fyre attacks and shuts Dolin inside of the fridge. We see Rose hunting Fyre now. Fyre finally catches up to Rose and they start fighting. Fyre swings her baseball bat but Rose dodges it. Rose has a bat of her own. She lifts it to swing again but a character with a pumpkin head grabs it and stops her. Fyre fights Rose and takes control now. Another spooky character yells at Rose and stops her. Fyre decks Rose and carries her to the outside. Dolin and Jayne crawl to try and stop Fyre but she takes them out with the bat. Fyre tosses Rose into her ride, then drives away.

We go back to the ring and the druids have the casket set up at ringside. Vic sends us to a video package for the next match.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal – Casket Match: Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Casket Match as Grayson Waller makes his way out first. We see the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” wheel near the entrance-way. Hosts Shotzi and Quincy Elliot gave the wheel a spin during the Kickoff pre-show to pick this stipulation. Waller hits the ring and poses to mostly boos. Waller is a bit uncomfortable when he sees the casket. Out next comes Apollo Crews to a pop. Crews hits the ring and poses before the 4th casket match that does not feature WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

The bell rings and they immediately start brawling as Waller charges. Crews with a dropkick as fans do dueling chants. Crews tackles Waller and mounts him with strikes. Waller gets up but is knocked into the corner. Crews with chops and punches in the corner now. Waller catches Crews with a heel kick after he flips around. Waller punches Crews while he’s down.

Waller goes to the top and nails his signature flying elbow. Waller sits up like The Undertaker and laughs. Crews does the same and shakes his head at Waller. Crews sends Waller to the floor. Crews follows and drops Waller at ringside, yelling out for a pop from the crowd. Crews beats Waller over to the entrance-way now. Waller decks Crews and hits him with knee strikes. Crews blocks a suplex to the entrance-way. Waller swings and misses. Crews ends up launching Waller on the floor with an overhead throw.

Waller turns it around as they return to the ring. Waller works Crews around the ring and taunts the crowd. Crews blocks a shot towards the casket, then tosses Waller out of the ring. Crews follows but Waller attacks and they back & forth to dueling chants at ringside. Waller lands on top of the announce table. Crews pounds on Waller while he’s on top of the table, but Waller uses Vic’s ink pen to stab him in the eye.

Waller stabs Crews with the pen again, then sends him into the barrier. Waller keeps control and they fight on the apron now, right by the casket. Crews takes Waller to the top to dueling chants. Crews climbs up for a superplex but Waller jabs his fingers in the eye, sending Crews off the top onto the casket.

Crews smashes the top of the casket, and the referee is puzzled. The referees tell Waller to go back into the ring, and they raise his arm there. Everyone is confused. The lights suddenly go out while Waller is having his arm raised. It’s all black now. The lights come back up and Crews is no longer on the casket. Crews appears at the entrance-way with the druids now. The druids are bringing another casket out. Waller runs out and attacks but Crews rocks him.

Crews takes apart the steel ring steps and slams Waller face-first into the steel. Booker says this match should be over. Crews slams steps to steps but Waller moves out of the way. Crews ducks a clothesline and hits a fall-away slam on the floor. Crews with a moonsault off the steps to Waller. We see the other casket set up at ringside now. It’s much deeper, much wider, with an actual hinged door. Crews brings Waller back into the ring now, unloading on him in the corner. Crews with a big Gutbuster in the middle of the ring.

The referees have the lid of the new casket opened now. Crews is close to rolling Waller into it, and he does. Crews is slow to go out and shut the lid now. Waller pops up and jabs Crews in the throat. Waller leaps out of the casket and slams the lid on Crews’ back over and over. Waller puts Crews in and tries to shut the lid but Crews fights back. Crews pulls Waller into the casket with him. They both stand up and trade strikes in the casket, and they both get knocked down. Waller scrambles out but Crews drags him back. Crews tosses Waller out of the casket to the floor.

Crews with a splash from the casket to Waller on the floor. They trade shots on the apron now. Crews stuns Waller with a kick. Crews runs the ropes but Waller rushes in and drops him with the Stunner. Crews cuts his throat like The Undertaker again as fans boo. They trade Tombstone Piledriver attempts and Crews counters with another Gutbuster. Crews puts Waller in the casket but can’t get the lid closed.

Waller fights out of the casket once again. They fight on the apron now. Crews sends Waller into the ring post, then launches him into the casket with a big slam. Crews finally shuts the casket lid from the apron to get the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Crews recovers on the apron as his music hits. We go to replays. Crews poses on top of the casket now as fans cheer him on.

– We go to a new Chase University segment. Andre Chase has reviewed their Halloween Havoc homework and some did well but some are the drizzling shits. Andre introduces Duke Hudson as their new transfer student. Bodhi Hayward hates transfer students. Duke says he’s very excited to be here, he’s here to learn, and excited to get to know the other students. Chase’s bonus question from homework asks who The Outsiders defeated to win the WCW World Tag Team Titles at Halloween Havoc 1996. Bodhi gets it wrong twice, but Duke answers correctly with Harlem Heat. Duke taunts Bodhi. Class is dismissed now. Bodhi tells Chase he doesn’t trust Duke. Chase also doesn’t trust Duke, but says Bodhi has to do better in class. Bodhi agrees and says he will be more prepared on Tuesday.

– NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly are backstage with McKenzie now. They’re not worried about Tuesday’s match with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter come in, and they will defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark on Tuesday. The two tag teams taunt each other. Pretty Deadly is only worried about what outfit to wear on Tuesday. They tell Chance and Carter to break a leg on Tuesday. Chance says we’ll see who leaves Tuesday with their titles.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal – Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

We go back to the ring for our second and final “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” bout – a Weapons Wild match. Out first comes Cora Jade with her kendo stick. Roxanne Perez comes out next with a trash can as fans cheer her on. She also brings out Jade’s old skateboard and places it on the apron so she can pose for the crowd.

The bell rings and Jade swings her stick, while Perez meets it with the skateboard. Perez chases Jade to the floor with the skateboard, stalking her. Jade throws a trash can lid and other debris at Perez. Perez strikes and brings it back int he ring. Perez swings the skateboard but Jade blocks it with a kick.

Jade has the skateboard now. Perez blocks a shot and trips her onto the skateboard. Perez slams Jade’s face into the mat a few times. Perez then pushes the skateboard with Jade laying on it, sending her to the floor. Perez runs the ring and leaps out, taking Jade down with a dive. There are many weapons placed around the ringside area. Jade ends up disappearing under the ring, then coming out with bug spray or spray paint, according to Vic, spraying it in the face of Perez. Jade swings Perez head-first into the barrier a few times.

Jade brings it back into the ring with several steel chairs as fans do dueling chants. Jade also throws a trash can into the ring. Jade comes in and kicks Perez to keep her down. Jade makes a small pile of chairs. Perez grabs a chair but Jade stomps her fingers under it, then smashes her with a trash can. Jade places the trash can over Perez and kicks it a few times. Jade runs and stomps on the trash can with Perez in it,t hen kicks her to the floor, still in the trash can.

The referee checks on Perez as she comes out of the can. Jade follows with trash can lid shots. Jade hits Perez with a broom, then a long rope. Jade sits on Perez at ringside and pulls her back with the rope in her mouth. Fans boo as Jade breaks the hold and takes her time now. Jade grabs a long chain and taunts Perez while she’s down at ringside. Jade swings the chain but hits the steel ring steps as Perez moves. Perez grabs the rope and beats Jade with it now. Jade with a knee to the gut to put Perez down. Perez counters a whip and whips Jade into the steel steps. Perez runs and leaps off the steps, tackling Jade and mounting her with punches on the floor.

Perez with a trash can lid shot, then a running uppercut that barely connects like the tackle. Perez slams Perez face-first into the apron, then rolls her back in. Perez brings the kendo stick in and hits Jade with it several times. Perez unloads with kendo stick shots now. Perez with a side Russian leg sweep with the kendo stick. Jade kicks out at 2. Perez with a running uppercut in the corner, and another. Jade blocks Pop Rocks from the corner, sending Perez back into the turnbuckles. Jade with a high knee in the corner. Perez kicks out at 2.

Jade goes to the middle rope in the corner but Perez cuts her off. Perez climbs up for a superplex but Jade fights back. Perez with a Frankensteiner for another 2 count. Jade tries to walk out on the match but Perez chases her into the crowd. They end up on the platform above the crowd now. Jade kicks Perez and beats her down to her knees. Jade scoops Perez and slams her on the platform. Jade looks to the table down below. Jade removes the railing of the platform, creating an opening to the table down below.

Jade kneels down and talks some trash but Perez rocks her. Perez knocks Jade and she’s teetering on the edge of the platform now. Perez is about to knock Jade off but Jade pleads with her. Perez hesitates. Perez then grabs Jade and they fall off the platform, through the table down below. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Jade looks to get up first but they’re both slow to recover as fans rally and the referee checks them out. Jade with a knee to the gut as they get back up.

Fans do dueling chants as they fight at ringside. Jade rolls Perez back into the ring, and she’s slow to follow. Jade talks some trash, saying Perez was never her friend. Perez counters and back-drops Jade onto the pile of chairs. Perez says Jade was always her best friend, then nails Pop Rocks on top of the pile of chairs for the pin to win.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

– After the match, Perez stands tall and has her arm raised as fans cheer her on. We go to replays. Perez stands tall and looks over Jade now, while Jade is laid out on the chairs.

– Back from the break and we see footage of Ilja Dragunov warming up backstage. Earlier there was footage of JD McDonagh preparing backstage.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Halloween Havoc host Shotzi in her tank. Shotzi is dressed up like Beetlejuice this time. She told us Halloween Havoc would be the most terrifying night of the year. She laughs and fans pop. She says so far we’ve had ladders, caskets and a haunted house, oh my! And we’ve seen two women butcher the last remnants of their friendship, and there’s so much more to come. Shotzi brings up her co-host and a “Quincy!” chant starts up. Out comes Quincy Elliott dressed as banana. Quincy and Shotzi share some jokes until the music hits and out comes Lash Legend. She’s seen enough, she wants the music cut. She’s not happy she wasn’t chosen to be the host. Elliott says Lashing Out was canceled a while ago, and Lash is not as fabulous as he and Shotzi. Quincy tells Lash to take her ass back to the locker room. Lash has a problem with someone from SmackDown hosting the show when she could do it better. Quincy continues insulting Lash and Shotzi laughs. Lash warns Quincy. Shotzi screams to interrupt, then gets in between them. Shotzi loves Quincy and he is her scream queen, but she can handle this. Shotzi decks Lash, kicks her, and then drops her with a DDT. Shotzi and Quincy stand over Lash, taunting her. Shotzi’s music starts up and they celebrate to end the segment.

– We see Alba Fyre riding with Mandy Rose tied up in her car, on the way to the arena.

– The Schism is backstage with the mystery person in the mask and red hoodie. They lash out over how people continue to spit in their faces. Their message to this brand will now be delivered by force, not by will. This mystery person has opened their heart to The Schism and proved worthy, and now they will remove their mask on Tuesday night, it will be their moment when they breathe in the fresh air. Together they will show the world their full force, together these for individuals will not fail, and will be themselves. They are not afraid of how society views them while the rest of the world hides behind their masks of lies, wealth and vanity it has become The Schism’s job to illuminate their mistakes, and shine the light on their hypocrisy. The Schism tried their peaceful approach and now what happens next is our fault. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid put on their yellow smiley masks to end the segment as the mystery person stands with them. They are four roots to one tree.

– We get a video package for the next match.

Ambulance Match: Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

We go back to the ring as fans cheer while the ambulance is backed up near the entrance-way. Alicia Taylor goes over the rules Damon Kemp is out first to boos, and he’s carrying the same steel chair he beat Butch Creed down with weeks back. Out next comes Julius Creed representing The Diamond Mine. He grabs a pumpkin from the set and throws it at the ring, and another. If Kemp wins this match, Brutus must leave NXT, but if Julius wins, Brutus gets another match with Kemp.

Creed throws more pumpkins as he gets close to the ring but Kemp is blocking them with chair swings. Creed enters the ring with a big missile dropkick from the top, taking Kemp out. The bell rings and Creed keeps fighting. Kemp drops him in the corner. Kemp grabs the chair and swings but misses. Creed drops Kemp on his head, then tackles him to the floor through the ropes.

Creed works Kemp over and lands a big throw. Creed fights Kemp into the backstage area now, and over to the ambulance. Creed slams Kemp’s face into the ambulance. The back door is opened, and Kemp is knocked into the ambulance but he fights out with a crutch before the door can be closed. Kemp and Creed both swing crutches but Kemp connects. Creed rocks Kemp and sprays a fire extinguisher at him. Kemp eventually turns it back around and sends Creed into the steel ring steps.

Kemp grabs half of the steps and rams them into Creed to knock him back down. Kemp scoops Creed and carries him to the ambulance but Creed fights free. Creed works Kemp over now. Creed charges but Kemp drops him right at the back of the ambulance. Kemp opens the door and places a dazed Creed in the doorway, then slams the door on his upperbody a few times as fans boo.

Kemp tosses Creed into the back of the ambulance. Kemp tries to shut the door but Creed kicks it back in his face. Creed fights Kemp back to the ring area, ramming him back into the ring post. Creed brings it back into the ring, and brings the bottom half of the steel steps with him. Kemp kicks Creed through the ropes, sending him back to the floor. Kemp rolls Creed back in and he slides the steps into the middle of the ring. Kemp ducks a swing, then slams Creed on top of the steps with a Uranage.

Kemp stands on top of the steps and poses to boos. Kemp takes a seat on half of the steps while Creed rolls to the floor a breather as the referee checks him out. Kemp places half of the steps under the bottom rope. He grabs the steel chair and rolls out but Creed attacks. Kemp sends Creed face-first into the steps. Kemp brings a wheelchair over now. Creed kicks the chair into Kemp’s knee. Creed rams Kemp and the wheelchair into the barrier, then knocks Kemp into a sitting position. Creed traps Kemp in the wheelchair with a crutch over his lap. Creed rams Kemp face-first into the part of the steps hanging off the apron. The wheelchair tips over backwards with Kemp still trapped in it.

Creed works over Kemp while he’s trapped in the wheelchair. Kemp pulls the crutch out but Creed unloads while he’s still in the chair, tipping it over again. Creed leaps off the apron with double knees but Kemp sprays him in mid-air with a fire extinguisher. Fans rally for Creed now but Kemp rams him with the stretcher. Creed rams Kemp with the stretcher but Kemp sends Creed back-first into the ring post, and he goes down.

Fans chant for them to use pumpkins now. Creed blocks a chair shot and fights back. Creed throws the timekeeper’s bell at Kemp, then slings a small table at him. They brawl backstage now. Kemp puts Creed into a laundry cart and shoves it into the back of the ambulance. Fans chant “Damon sucks!” now. Creed is sent into the back of the ambulance. Kemp shuts one door, but Creed blocks the second door with his own fingers. Kemp keeps trying to shut the door but Creed is blocking it with his fingers. Kemp swings the door hard but the fingers block it. Creed fights out of the ambulance and unloads on Kemp now, tossing him on top of a catering table, then nailing a knee drop.

Creed rocks Kemp with the chair that was used on Brutus before. Fans chant “use the pumpkin!” as Creed unloads with more chair shots at ringside. Fans start counting the chair shots now as Creed continues. Creed has trouble at first but he tries again and places Kemp on the stretcher with a powerbomb. Creed puts the chair on top of Kemp and punches it.

Creed carries Kemp back to the ambulance now, placing him in the back. Creed shuts the door and slaps the back of the ambulance as the referee raises his arm in victory. The ambulance driver pulls away with Kemp trapped in the back.

Winner: Julius Creed

– After the match, Creed stands tall and heads back to the ring area as the music hits. We go to replays. Creed is sitting in a chair in the middle of the ring now. Brutus and Ivy Nile hit the ring to celebrate with their Diamond Mine partner.

– The camera cuts backstage to the ambulance driving away with the sirens on, Kemp in the back. The Toxic Attraction white SUV pulls up with Alba Fyre driving. She kicks NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose out, and starts beating her around the parking lot, towards the front door of the WWE Performance Center. Rose fights back and retreats into the font door, but Fyre stalks her in. We go back to the announcers but here comes Fyre unloading on Rose, making their way to the ring.

Unified NXT Women’s Title Match: Alba Fyre vs. Mandy Rose (c)

The bell rings as Alba Fyre starts chopping away on Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Fyre unloads in the corner and backs off as the referee warns her. Rose turns it around and beats Fyre down in the corner. Fyre counters and drops Rose with a DDT for 2.

Rose keeps control and works Fyre over against the announce table now. Fyre fights back but Rose keeps control, ramming her against the edge of the apron now. Rose brings it back into the ring and rams Fyre in the corner. Rose runs the ring with another big shoulder thrust in the corner. Rose with a fall-away slam for a 2 count.

Rose keeps Fyre down and kicks her in the back. Rose takes it to the corner and stomps away, then stops to pose for cheers and boos from the crowd. Rose chokes Fyre with the bottom rope as the referee counts and warns her. Fyre mounts some offense as fans do dueling chants. Fyre takes Rose down but she also lands hard and now both are down. They both get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Fyre with a superkick, then she slams Rose face-first into the mat.

Fyre with kicks while Rose is on her knees now. Fyre charges but Rose catches her with a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Rose folds Fyre up but she kicks out at 2. Rose goes for the double underhook in the middle of the ring but Fyre counters and nails a sitdown powerbomb for another close 2 count. Fyre quickly goes to the top for a Swanton Bomb and she nails it. Rose kicks out just in time as Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne pull the referee to the floor.

The referee is knocked out onto Dolin and Jayne now with an accidental superkick from the ring. Fyre headbutts Rose and nails a Gory Bomb in the middle of the ring. Fyre covers for the pin but the referee is laid out at ringside. The fans count past 10.

Fyre tries to wake the referee up, and she rolls him back in. Dolin and Jayne drop Fyre at ringside with a big double team. They roll Fyre back into the ring, but Rose meets her with a Kiss By The Rose knee for the pin to win, despite the hurt referee counting slow.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose sits up and recovers as her music hits. Dolin and Jayne help Rose out of the ring, bringing her the title belt, as we go to replays. Toxic Attraction stands tall at the entrance-way while Fyre looks on from the ring.

– Back from the break and we see Bron Breakker leaving his locker room for the main event.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. Zoey goes on about her career changing one year ago, and she thought her time was over. Now she’s at the doorstep and needs to just kick the door open to take the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on Tuesday. Lyons says her main focus has been winning her first title in NXT, but her biggest reason for wanting to win the titles has been Zoey. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade walk in and the two teams of challengers talk about winning gold on Tuesday night. Blade and Enofe are looking forward to beating NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. The two teams of challengers walk off to watch the main event together.

– Vic hypes Tuesday’s NXT with the two title matches. Shotzi vs. Lash Legend is also announced.

– We get a video package for tonight’s main event.

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title: Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes JD McDonagh. Ilja Dragunov is out next. Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker is out next to a big pop. He walks through a graveyard of tombstones, two with the names of his opponents. Breakker stands tall with a large shovel, and he barks out ton the crowd as they cheer him on. Breakker smashes the McDonagh and Dragunov tombstones with the shovel, then marches to the ring. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor now.

The bell rings and here we go. They size each other up. Dragunov with a big boot to JD’s face. Bron tosses Ilja to the mat, then takes over on JD in the corner. Ilja takes over on JD, chopping him in the corner. Bron does the same, takes JD in the corner. Ilja pushes Bron away again. Bron pulls Ilja back off JD, now they have words in the middle of the ring. JD drops them both from behind.

JD stays on his opponents, then trips Bron face-first, and drops a leg on his neck. JD sends Ilja to the floor, and hits a snap suplex to Bron for a quick pin attempt. JD works Bron over n the corner. Ilja attacks JD but JD fights him off, then decks Bron. Ilja drops Bron and tangles with JD. JD with a Northern Lights suplex for 2. JD sens Bron to the floor to cut him off. JD works Ilja over and chops him against the ropes. Ilja tells him to come on. Ilja with a big chop. JD drops Ilja. Ilja unloads with knees now. JD slams Ilja and nails a standing moonsault for 2.

JD whips Ilja into the turnbuckles hard and he goes down. Bron is still down on the floor. JD stomps Ilja and chops him in the corner, but the chop is caught. Ilja sends JD to the apron but JD kicks him in the head. Bron charges but is quickly sent back to the floor. Bron grabs JD from the floor but JD kicks him away from the apron. JD launches himself in from the apron to counter Ilja and takes him back down. JD stands tall. Ilja resists the Devil Inside.

Bron drops them both with a double clothesline. Bron smashes JD in the corner, then Ilja in the opposite corner. Bron with a big belly-to-belly suplex on JD. Ilja attacks Bron and they go at it. Bron blocks Ilja’s offense and launches him across the ring with a throw. Bron grounds Ilja on the mat now, working him over. They get up an Bron runs the ropes, ducking clotheslines and dropping Ilja with one of his own. Bron barks out for a pop. JD rolls Bron up for a 2 count from out of nowhere. JD rolls to the floor to avoid Bron.

Ilja headbutts Bron and goes for a suplex but Bron over-powers him. Ilja rocks Bron. Ilja leaps but Bron snatches him out of the air for a slam. Bron covers but JD breaks it up at 2, then quickly goes back to the floor again. JD smiles at Bron while looking on from the floor. Bron is a bit frustrated. Bron goes for a suplex on Ilja but he’s slow to capitalize due to the distraction from JD. Bron goes for the suplex again but Ilja slides out and applies a Sleeper from behind.

Ilja with big elbow strikes to Bron. JD tries to attack but Ilja gets the upperhand, taking him down. Ilja with big elbow strikes to unload on JD. The referee warns Ilja. Ilja blocks Bron and works him over in the corner now. Ilja with a running kick to Bron’s face. Ilja clubs JD back to the mat with a forearm. Ilja with a running high knee to Bron in the corner. Ilja goes to the top with a flying knee drop to Bron. JD stops Ilja from going for a pin. Ilja resists Devil Inside again. Ilja scoops JD and smashes him into Bron while Bron is still down in the corner.

Fans chant “Dragunov!” as he goes back to the top. Ilja flies with a huge Coast 2 Coast on both opponents in the opposite corner. fans chant “NXT!” but Ilja can’t get the pin. Bron and Ilja meet on their knees, trading strikes and fighting to their feet now. Bron with a big uppercut to drop Ilja. Ilja comes back and they unload on each other with punches. They go down and JD gets the crowd to applaud them. JD eggs them on now but they both turn their attention to him, and he’s worried. Ilja chases JD around the ring and back into Bron, who launches JD with a big back-drop. JD pleads with Bron and turns around to a strike from Ilja. Ilja and Bron knock JD back and forth now as the crowd goes along. JD is tossed out to the floor now as fans bark again.

Bron and Ilja face off in the middle of the ring now. Ilja with a headbutt. Bron fights back but Ilja beats him down with a bunch of elbow strikes, then yells out. Ilja with a clothesline and another to the back of the head to put Bron down. Bron comes right back up and levels Ilja with a clothesline. Bron presses Ilja high above his head but JD charges and knocks them both over with a stiff headbutt. All three Superstars are down again as a “NXT!” chant breaks out. JD goes to the top but Bron cuts him off. Bron climbs up with JD but Ilja decks him from behind. Ilja tries to send Bron to the mat but Bron pushes him away. Bron launches JD with a Frankensteiner, right into a sitdown powerbomb by Ilja. Fans chant “holy shit!” now as we get a replay.

All three competitors trade strikes from their knees now, getting back to their feet. JD and Bron beat Ilja down. Bron brawls with JD now. Ilja comes back up and he unloads on chops to both opponents. The three continue beating on each other now. JD is dropped, then Ilja nails a senton on him. Bron charges with a Spear attempt to Ilja but they fall out to the floor. JD runs and dropkicks them both through the ropes. JD with a springboard moonsault to Ilja an Bron on the floor. JD brings Bron back into the ring. JD goes to the top but Bron rocks him and climbs up. Bron looks for a Frankensteiner but Ilja chops his knees from behind. Ilja brings Bron to the mat with a powerbomb for a 2 count.

Ilja falls on Bron with a huge forearm for a 2 count. JD with a 450 to Ilja for a 2 count. JD with a 2 count on Bron now. Ilja is taken out. JD with a Brainbuster in the middle of the ring but Bron kicks out again. The back and forth continues as fans cheer them on. JD tries for the Devil Inside again but Ilja resists. Ilja with a big German suplex to JD. Ilja holds JD for a second German in the middle of the ring. Ilja holds on for the third German but Bron comes from behind and launches them both across the ring with a bigger German.

Fans bark for Bron now as he goes to the top. Bron with a top rope Bulldog to Ilja. Bron screams out and presses Ilja up in the air, then down into a powerslam but JD attacks, sends Bron to the floor and tries to steal the pin. Ilja kicks out at 2 and JD can’t believe it. Bron comes from behind and stares JD down. JD swings and they start brawling now. JD is tossed to the floor. Bron charges Ilja for a Spear but Ilja meets him with the Moscow Torpedo out of nowhere. Ilja goes to the top and hits the senton on Bron. Ilja waits in the corner now. He nails another Torpedo on Bron but the referee grabs the referee’s arm right before the 3 count.

Ilja can’t believe it. He meets JD head-to-head as a “this is awesome!” chant breaks out. Ilja and JD trade strikes. Ilja with a jumping knee. Ilja runs around the ring and meets JD but they both collide with clothesline attempts, turning each other inside out on the floor. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. JD slams Ilja’s leg into the steel ring steps, then slams the back of his head onto the floor a few times. JD grabs a steel chair to boos. JD swings the chair to Ilja’s knee on the steps but Ilja avoids it, then levels JD at ringside. Ilja leaps off the steel steps and drops JD with a flying headbutt.

Fans “JD sucks!” now as Ilja has trouble recovering. Ilja rolls back in, where Bron is waiting. Ilja and Bron brawl in the middle of the ring, now trading big strikes. Ilja with a jumping kick, then a German suplex. Ilja drops Bron with a stiff right. Ilja yells out and waits in the corner now, calling for the end. Bron meets the Torpedo with a big Spear out of nowhere. Bron immediately covers for the pin to win and retain as JD looks on from the edge of the apron at ringside, just a split second too slow to break it up.

Winner: Bron Breakker

– After the match, Breakker is slow to recover as the music hits. We go to replays. Breakker is now alone in the ring, standing tall as fans cheer him on. NXT Halloween Havoc goes off the air with Breakker raising the NXT Title in the air.

