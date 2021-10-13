The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles match at NXT Halloween Havoc will now be a Triple Threat match.

As noted earlier, tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark to a match at Halloween Havoc. A later segment saw a three-way brawl Dolin and Jayne, Shirai and Stark, plus Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. This came after Hartwell and Pirotta dominated Sarray and Amari Miller in tag team action.

WWE later announced that Shirai and Stark will defend against both teams at Halloween Havoc. This will be just their third title defense since winning the straps from Hartwell and Candice LeRae at the Great American Bash on July 6 – they retained over Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter on September 7, and then over Dolin and Jayne on September 28.

On a related note, we reported before how a dark new NXT Superstar will also debut at Halloween Havoc. You can click here to see that teaser vignette.

The 2021 NXT Halloween Havoc special will air on Wednesday, October 26 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (c)

The debut of a new dark Superstar

