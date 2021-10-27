Tuesday’s live Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 746,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 23.1% from last week’s go-home episode, which drew 606,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT Halloween Havoc episode drew a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 28.57% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo.

NXT ranked #11 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #29 ranking.

NXT ranked #41 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #54 ranking.

This week’s NXT viewership had strong competition from the MLB World Series on network TV, and from the NBA on cable. The World Series game drew almost 11 million viewers on FOX. Last night’s NXT audience is in line with the September 21 viewership, which was the second episode under the NXT 2.0 revamp. This week’s key demo rating is the best since that September 21 show. This viewership is tied for the seventh-best of the year, and the sixth-best since the move to Tuesdays. This week’s viewership was up 23.1% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 28.57% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 14.84% from the episode that aired one year ago, which was the 2020 Halloween Havoc show, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 28% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

The NBA game between the Knicks and the 76ers on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.59 rating, drawing 1.431 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.264 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 key demo rating.

The MLB World Series on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 10.811 million viewers. The World Series game also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 2.52 rating.

This week’s live NXT Halloween Havoc episode featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark in a “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” Scareway to Hell Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Imperium vs. MSK in a “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” match for the NXT Tag Team Titles, Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” match for the NXT Women’s Title, Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes entering Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis’ Haunted House, the arrival of a mystery Superstar that ended up being Dakota Kai, the debut of Solo Sikoa, plus Bron Breakker vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in the main event.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Takeover 36 episode)

August 31 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 7 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 14 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (NXT 2.0 revamp episode)

September 21 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 655,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 19 Episode: 606,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 26 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween Havoc episode)

November 2 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

