The viewership numbers are in for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.

According to Jed I. Goodman, the WWE NXT premium live event drew 461,000 viewers on The CW Network.

The show also delivered a 0.07 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

For comparison, NXT Great American Bash, which marked the first NXT premium live event to air on The CW, averaged 394,000 viewers and a 0.07 demo rating.

That represents an increase of 67,000 viewers, or approximately 17%, for Halloween Havoc, while the key demographic rating remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, live viewership figures for NXT Heatwave were never reported. The replay broadcast of that event attracted 281,000 viewers and scored a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.