On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Shawn Spears introduced Niko Vance as a new acolyte.

Spears appeared at Tony D’Angelo’s restaurant and issued a challenge to D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship. While the initial thought was that Spears wanted the match, he instead wanted to give Brooks Jensen the title shot.

The two then left and got into a car. At that point, Vance was shown as the driver.

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Yoshiki Inamura appeared alongside Josh Briggs and Ava on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s show, Briggs introduced Inamura to Ava.

🚨🚨🚨ULTIMA HORA🚨🚨🚨 Aparece un luchador activo dd Pro Wrestling NOAH en la WWE. Yoshiki Inamura. Este aparece con Josh Briggs para hacer pareja. pic.twitter.com/6BB0twu6EE — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) November 13, 2024

And finally, WWE NXT will once again be taking to the road.

On Tuesday night, WWE announced that the NXT brand will be heading to Lowell, Massachusetts on December 17th for a set of TV tapings.