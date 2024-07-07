WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 Results

Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Canada

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Kickoff Match: Karmen Petrovic & Arianna Grace vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

Arianna Grace and Jacy Jayne will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jayne backs Grace into the ropes. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Jayne with a deep arm-drag. Jayne pulls Grace down to the mat. Jayne poses for the crowd. Grace ducks a clothesline from Jayne. Grace with a shoulder tackle. Grace bodyslams Jayne. Grace applies a front face lock. Petrovic tags herself in. Petrovic with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Jayne rocks Petrovic with a forearm smash. Jayne tags in Nyx. Petrovic sweeps out the legs of Nyx. Petrovic kicks Nyx in the back. Petrovic with The Mid-Kick. Petrovic with a Running Blockbuster for a two count. Petrovic sends Nyx to the corner. Petrovic with The Helluva Kick. Petrovic tags in Grace. Grace with a Corner Spear. Grace with a Vertical Suplex. Grace follows that with a quick elbow drop. Grace applies a front face lock. Grace punches Nyx in the back. Grace slams Nyx’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace tags in Petrovic.

Petrovic with a knife edge chop. Nyx reverses out of the irish whip from Petrovic. Petrovic with a Leaping Hip Attack. Petrovic with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Petrovic gets distracted by Jyane. Nyx with a big forearm smash. Petrovic ducks a clothesline from Nyx. Petrovic goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Nyx tagged out to Jayne. Jayne with a Running NeckBreaker. Jayne transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jayne taunts Grace. Jayne whips Petrovic across the ring. Jayne scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Jayne whips Petrovic into the turnbuckles. Jayne with a Running Hip Attack. Jayne tags in Nyx. Nyx is choking Petrovic with her boot. Nyx dropkicks Petrovic. Nyx tags in Jayne. Jayne with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Jayne applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Petrovic with a deep arm-drag. Petrovic rolls Jayne over for a two count. Petrovic reverses out of the irish whip from Jayne. Petrovic goes for a Hip Toss, but Jayne counters with another arm-drag. Jayne SuperKicks Petrovic. Jayne tags in Nyx.

Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nyx tugs on Petrovic’s hair. Nyx kicks Petrovic in the back. Nyx applies a headscissors neck lock. Petrovic rolls Nyx over for a two count. Nyx scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Nyx tags in Jayne. Petrovic blocks The Double Vertical Suplex. Petrovic kicks Jayne in the face. Petrovic dumps Nyx out of the ring. Petrovic crawls under Nyx’s legs. Jayne stops Petrovic in her tracks. Petrovic uses her feet to create separation. Petrovic tags in Grace. Grace with three shoulder tackles. Grace with two running back elbow smashes. Grace follows that with The Kitchen Sink. Grace with a Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Jayne decks Grace with a JawBreaker. Grace tags in Petrovic. Petrovic delivers The Hart Attack for a two count. Nyx sends Grace tumbling to the floor. Jayne dodges The Running Boot. Jayne with a hair pull takedown. Jayne tags in Nyx. Leg Sweep/Running Knee Strike Combination for a two count. Grace avoids The Discus Lariat. Grace hits The CodeBreaker. Nyx responds with The PK. Nyx avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Nyx with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Grace helps Petrovic switch positions to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic & Arianna Grace via Pinfall

First Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee For The WWE NXT North American Championship. If Wes Lee Loses, He Can No Longer Challenge For The Title As Long As Oba Femi Remains The Champion

Lee repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Femi. Lee kicks Femi in the chest. Femi blocks a boot from Lee. Femi kicks out the legs of Lee. Femi backs Lee into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Lee ducks a clothesline from Femi. Lee with rapid fire bodyshots. Femi shoves Lee. Lee unloads a flurry of strikes. Femi with a Biel Throw. Lee with clubbing hamstring kicks. Lee with a Spinning Heel Kick. Lee follows that with a Springboard Enzuigiri. Femi launches Lee over the top rope. Femi catches Lee in mid-air. Femi uppercuts Lee off the top turnbuckle. Lee ducks another clothesline from Femi. Femi with a gut punch. Femi with The F10. Lee fights from underneath. Femi drives Lee over the top rope. Femi talks smack to Lee. Femi punches Lee in the face. Femi drives Lee face first into the ring apron. Femi poses for the crowd. Lee gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Femi with a Running Uppercut. Femi with a Pendulum BackBreaker.

Femi sends Lee to the corner. Femi with a Corner Spear. Femi repeatedly stomps on Lee’s back. Femi uppercuts Lee. Femi with a big right hand. Femi with a BackBreaker. Femi flings Lee across the ring. Lee with heavy bodyshots. Femi punches Lee in the back. Femi whips Lee back first into the turnbuckles. Femi drives his knee into the midsection of Lee. Femi gets Lee tied up in the tree of woe. Femi goes for The Corner Spear, but Lee ducks out of the way. Lee SuperKicks Femi into the steel ring post. Femi blocks The Sunset Flip. Lee sends Femi tumbling to the floor. Lee showcases his speed and athleticism. Femi slaps Lee in the chest. Lee is displaying his fighting spirit. Femi fires back with a BackBreaker. Femi applies The BackBreaker Stretch. Femi with The Overhand Chop for a two count. Femi toys around with Lee. Lee with a Pump Knee Strike. Lee with a mule kick under the jaw of Femi. Lee delivers his combination offense.

Lee with Two Enzuigiri’s. Lee with a Spinning Heel Kick. Lee drops Femi with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Lee with a flying forearm smash. Lee lands Two Suicide Dives. Lee rolls Femi back into the ring. Femi blocks The Springboard Meteora. Femi goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Lee counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Lee kicks Femi in the face. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee with The Flying Meteora. Femi uppercuts Lee in mid-air for a two count. Femi puts Lee on his shoulders. Lee hammers down on the back of Femi’s neck. Femi goes for The Avalanche PowerBomb, but Lee counters with The X-Factor. Lee connects with The Kardiack Kick for a two count. Femi shrugs off The Frog Splash. Femi clotheslines Lee to the floor. Lee goes for The Apron MoonSault, but Femi counters with The Shoulder Breaker. Femi rolls Lee back into the ring. Lee kicks Femi in the chest. Lee with a Double Foot Stomp. Femi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Lee lands back on his feet. Lee thrust kicks the midsection of Femi. Lee with a straight right hand. Lee goes for The Kardiack Kick, but Femi counters with The Elevated Toss. Femi plants Lee with The SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi via Pinfall

Second Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Sol Ruca For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jordan with a fireman’s carry takeover. Ruca answers with the headscissors escape. Jordan with a double leg takedown. Jordan and Ruca showcase their athleticism. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Side Headlock Exchange. Ruca sends Jordan to the corner. Ruca dives over Jordan. Jordan with a Flying Crossbody Block. Ruca avoids The Somersault Leg Drop. Ruca with a drop toe hold. Ruca grabs a side headlock. Jordan whips Ruca across the ring. Jordan splits down on the canvas. Jordan goes for a Hip Toss, but Ruca lands back on her feet. Ruca goes for The X-Factor, but Jordan counters with a Modified Splash for a one count. Ruca blocks The Rebound Arm-Drag. Ruca goes for a Hip Toss, but Jordan counters with a backslide cover for a two count. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Ruca drops Jordan with The X-Factor for a two count. Ruca grapevines the legs of Jordan. Ruca adds a side headlock. Ruca transitions into The Surfboard.

Ruca sends Jordan face first into the canvas. Ruca whips Jordan across the ring. Jordan holds onto the ropes. Jordan kicks Ruca in the chest. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Jordan with The Rebound Arm-Drag. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Ruca. Jordan with a Hurricanrana. Jordan with The Corkscrew Pescado to the outside. Jordan rolls Ruca back into the ring. Jordan with The X-Factor of her own for a two count. Jordan drags Ruca to the corner. Jordan dives over Ruca. Ruca SuperKicks Jordan. Ruca with Two Springboard Crossbody Blocks. Ruca with The Roundhouse Kick. Ruca follows that with The Springboard 450 Lariat for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Ruca delivers her combination offense. Jordan blocks The SuperKick. Jordan with a Spin Kick. Jordan drills Ruca with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Jordan with The Quebrada. Jordan resets the referee’s ten count.

Ruca decks Jordan with a back elbow smash. Ruca showcases her agility on the ring apron. Ruca blasts Jordan with The PK. Ruca with The Triangle MoonSault. Both ladies get back in the ring at the count of nine. Jordan fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ruca kicks Jordan in the gut. Ruca goes for a Bodyslam, but Jordan counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Ruca ducks a clothesline from Jordan. Ruca PowerBombs Jordan for a two count. Ruca puts Jordan on the top turnbuckle. Jordan blocks The Avalanche Half & Half Suplex. Jordan sends Ruca crashing into the canvas. Jordan goes for The 450 Splash, but Ruca gets her knees up in the air. Jordan denies The Sol Snatcher. Jordan with the pinning combination for a two count. Ruca stops Jordan in her tracks. Jordan kicks Ruca in the face. Ruca blocks The Reverse Hurricanrana. Ruca with The Reverse Alabama Slam into the top turnbuckle pad. Ruca gets Jordan in The Electric Chair Position. Ruca climbs up the turnbuckles. Jordan with The Avalanche Reverse Hurricanrana. Jordan connects with The Split Legged MoonSault to pickup the victory. After the match, Jordan shakes hands with Ruca.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Kelani Jordan via Pinfall

– This week on NXT, Karmen Petrovic will battle Arianna Grace. AVA was giving both ladies props for their victory on the kickoff show. Grace starts taking credit for the victory and implied that Petrovic was the weak link. Now, we’ll see who’s really the weak link in this tag team.

Third Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson w/Chase University For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Axiom and Andre Chase will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Axiom with a snap mare takedown for a two count. Axiom applies the cravate. Axiom with a side headlock takeover. Chase answers with the headscissors neck lock. Axiom grapevines the legs of Chase. Axiom goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Chase falls on top of him for a one count. Leg Sweep Exchange. Axiom pops back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Axiom with a waist lock go-behind. Chase decks Axiom with a back elbow smash. Axiom kicks Chase in the face. Axiom with a flying arm-drag. Axiom dropkicks Chase for a one count. Axiom whips Chase across the ring. Rollup Exchange. That’s A Teachable Moment. Chase dropkicks Axiom. Frazer tags himself in. Chase with two arm-drags. Chase applies an arm-bar. Chase reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer dives over Chase. Frazer slides under Chase’s legs. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Chase tags in Hudson. Frazer runs around Hudson. Hudson flings Frazer around the ring. Hudson with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Hudson poses for the crowd. Chop Exchange. Hudson tags in Chase.

Chase U delivers their combination offense for a two count. Chase uppercuts Frazer. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer tags in Axion. Axiom with a running forearm smash. Axiom clotheslines the back of Chase’s neck. Frazer drops Chase with The DDT. Axiom goes into the cover for a two count. Axiom whips Chase across the ring. Axiom headbutts the midsection of Chase. Axiom with a forearm smash. Axiom blocks The Sunset Flip. Axiom with a Falling Lariat. Axiom applies The Sleeper Hold. Axiom with a short-arm clothesline. Axiom tags in Frazer. Frazer with The Apron Enzuigiri. Axiom with a Release German Suplex. Double SuperKick to Chase for a two count. Frazer hammers down on Chase’s neck. Frazer applies a rear chin lock. Chase with elbows into the midsection of Frazer. Frazer sweeps out the legs of Chase. Frazer goes for The Springboard Clothesline, but Chase counters with The Side Effect. Frazer tags in Axiom. Axiom stops Chase in his tracks. Axiom applies the toe and ankle hold. Axiom transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Chase rolls Axiom over for a two count. Axiom works on the left ankle of Chase. Chase with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom applies The Knee Bar. Chase sends Axiom face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Hudson and Frazer are tagged in.

Hudson scores two forearm knockdowns. Hudson with a double clothesline. Hudson unloads a flurry of right jabs. Hudson with The Double Bionic Elbow. Axiom dives over Hudson. Hudson with The Uranage Slam. Hudson sends Frazer chest first into the turnbuckles. Hudson with The Double Knee GutBuster for a two count. Frazer kicks Hudson in the face. Frazer starts running the ropes. Frazer dropkicks Hudson to the floor. Frazer goes for The Suicide Dive, but Hudson counters with a leaping forearm smash. Hudson with The Slingshot German Suplex. Hudson goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Fraazer counters with The Hurricanrana into the top turnbuckle pad. Frazer tags in Axiom. Axiom with a Flying Hurricanrana. Suicide Dive Party. Axiom and Frazer rolls Hudson back into the ring. Axiom with The Frog Splash. Axiom tags in Frazer. Frazer hits The Springboard 450 Splash for a two count. Hudson with a Mule Kick in mid-air. Frazer dives over Hudson. Hudson goes for The Uranage Slam, but Frazer counters with a deep arm-drag. Frazer kicks Hudson in the face. Hudson with The Stratusfaction. Hudson with The Spinning Uranage Slam for a two count. Hudson puts Frazer on the top turnbuckle.

Hudson tags in Chase. Chase with a straight right hand. Hudson made the blind tag. Frazer shoves Chase into the ropes. Frazer HeadButts Hudson. Frazer with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Frazer tags in Axiom. Axiom and Frazer put Hudson on the top turnbuckle. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer tags himself in. Axiom with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Frazer lands The Phoenix Splash. Chase drills Axiom with The Canadian Destroyer. Axiom and Chase are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Axiom with clubbing mid-kicks. Chop Exchange. Chase with a Running Boot. Chase with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Chase chops Frazer. Frazer inadvertently superkicks Axiom. Hudson with a running forearm smash. Chase rolls Axiom over for a two count. Frazer dropkicks Hudson over the steel ring steps. Chase with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. The Chase U Stomp. Chase with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Chase dumps Frazer out of the ring. Chase goes for The Tiger Driver, but Axiom lands back on his feet. Axiom tags in Frazer. Chase decks Axiom with a back elbow smash. Chase kicks Frazer in the face. Axiom tags himself in. Frazer with The SuperPlex. SuperKick/BrainBuster Combination. Frazer lands The SomerSault Plancha. Axiom connects with The Golden Ratio to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Axiom & Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

– The 2024 NXT Great American Bash special will take place on August 6th on SyFy.

Fourth Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Lola Vice For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perez backs Vice into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Perez slaps Vice in the face. Vice shoves down Perez. Vice with a side headlock takeover. Perez whips Vice across the ring. Vice drops Perez with a shoulder tackle. Perez drops down on the canvas. Vice ducks a clothesline from Perez. Misfired Hip Tosses. Vice goes for The Arm-Bar, but Perez rolls her over for a one count. Perez hyperextends the left shoulder of Vice. Perez uppercuts the left shoulder of Vice. Vice with a gut punch. Vice with a waist lock takedown. Vice follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Vice flings Perez across the ring. Perez decks Vice with a back elbow smash. Vice reverses out of the irish whip from Perez. Perez dodges The 305. Perez regroups on the outside. Vice with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Vice is fired up. Vice rolls Perez back into the ring. Perez sends Vice face first into the middle rope. Perez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Perez slams Vice’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Perez pie faces Vice. Perez is choking Vice with her boot. Perez hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Perez toys around with Vice. Vice gives Perez the turnbuckle treatment. Vice rolls Perez over for a two count. Perez pulls Vice down to the mat. Perez tugs on Vice’s hair. The referee admonishes Perez. Perez whips Vice back first into the turnbuckles. Perez with a Running Uppercut. Perez with The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Perez applies the chin bar. Perez hammers down on the back of Vice’s neck. Vice drives her knee into the midsection of Perez. Vice attacks the midsection of Perez. Perez with a quick rollup for a two count. Vice with clubbing mid-kicks. Vice unloads a series of shoulder kicks. Vice with a Running Hip Attack. Vice follows that with The Running Axe Kick for a two count. Perez with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Vice scores a liver punch. Perez dodges The Running Boot. Perez with Two Running Uppercuts. Vice applies The Rear Naked Choke. Perez brings Vice to the outside. Perez drives Vice back first into the announce table. Vice teep kicks Perez into the ring apron. Vice goes for The 305, but Perez ducks out of the way. Perez stomps on the right hand of Vice. Perez with a Hammerlock/Northern Lights Suplex Combination on the floor. Perez hooks the outside leg for a two count. Perez repeatedly stomps on the right shoulder of Vice. Perez delivers The Sacrifice for a two count.

Perez drops her weight on the right shoulder of Vice. Vice kicks Perez in the back. Perez goes for a knee drop, but Vice ducks out of the way. Vice kicks Perez in the ribs. Perez reverses out of the irish whip from Vice. Vice kicks Perez in the chest. Vice blocks The CrossFace. Perez with The Saito Suplex. Perez walks over the midsection of Vice. Perez goes for The Double Springboard MoonSault, but Vice ducks out of the way. Vice applies The Triangle Choke. Vice nails Perez with The 305. Perez wisely exits the ring. Vice rolls Perez back into the ring. Vice goes into the lateral press for a two count. Vice is raining down forearm shivers. Perez repeatedly uppercuts the right shoulder of Vice. Perez with a Pump Knee Strike. Perez drives Vice shoulder first into the steel ring post. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Vice denies The Pop Rocks. Vice delivers her combination offense. Perez blocks The 305. Perez hits The Pop Rocks for a two count. Perez is displaying her frustration. Perez dumps Vice out of the ring. Perez talks smack to Vice. Perez connects with The Pop Rocks on the announce table. Perez rolls Vice back into the ring. Perez hooks the outside leg for a two count. Perez hammers down on the right shoulder of Vice. Perez applies The CrossFace. Perez plants Vice with Three Pop Rocks to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Roxanne Perez via Pinfall

– Tony D’Angelo Vignette. The Don will put his NXT Heritage Cup Title on the line against Lexis King this Tuesday on NXT.

Fifth Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears vs. Je’Von Evans In A Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE NXT Championship

Page immediately heads to the outside after the bell rings. Evans drops Page with The Suicide Dive. Williams is throwing haymakers at Spears. Williams uppercuts Spears. Spears reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams ducks under two clotheslines from Spears. Williams bodyslams Spears. Williams clotheslines Spears over the top rope. Haymaker Exchange. Spears with a blistering chop. Spears and Page does the anything you can do, I can do better challenge. Williams tees off on Spears. Evans chops Page. Spears with a double leg takedown. Evans with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Williams with a Running NeckBreaker to Page. That leads us to a quick stand off in the center of the ring. Williams avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Williams goes for The Book End, but Evans counters with a deep arm-drag. Evans with The O’Connor Roll for a one count. Evans with a Springboard Rollup for a one count. Evans dropkicks Williams. Evans with The Slingshot Hurricanrana. Evans with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Evans ducks a clothesline from Williams. Evans springboards off the ropes. Williams clotheslines Evans. Williams bodyslams Evans. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Williams blocks The Slingshot Hurricanrana. Williams dropkicks Evans.

Williams avoids a running chair shot from Spears. Williams with a series of leg lariats. Spears reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams with a leaping clothesline to Page. Williams kicks Spears in the chest. Williams ducks a clothesline from Page. Williams with The Double Flapjack. Evans with The Springboard Double Crossbody Block. Williams follows that with The Book End for a two count. Williams sends Evans to the corner. Spears backdrops Williams over the top rope. Page with a straight right hand. Page has Spears draped across the middle rope. Page with a Vertical Suplex into Spears. Page punches Evans. Page puts Evans on the top turnbuckle. Page with The Iconoclasm into Williams and Spears. Page with The Pop Up Powerslam for a two count. Page ascends to the top turnbuckle. Spears unloads two knife edge chops. Evans punches Spears in the back. Williams puts Evans on his shoulders. Williams kicks Spears in the gut. Page with The Doomsday Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Williams shoves Page. Haymaker Exchange.

Spears delivers multiple chair shots. Spears place the chair against the bottom turnbuckle pad. Spears goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Williams gets in the way. Williams with a Pop Up Haymaker. Spears responds with The C4 into the wedged chair in the corner for a two count. Spears goes for another C4, but Evans counters with The SuperKick. SuperKick Party. Williams drops Page with The Standing Blockbuster. Williams clears the announce table. Page blocks The Flapjack. Page drives Williams face first into the steel ring post. Page goes for The Ego’s Edge, but Williams blocks it. Williams drives Page face first into the ring post. Williams with forearm shivers. Evans lands The SomerSault Plancha through the ringside barricade. Evans goes for The Avalanche Spanish Fly, but Spears counters with The Avalanche C4. Page dumps Spears out of the ring. Page hooks the outside lreg for a two count. Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Page drags Evans to the corner.

Spears with a running haymaker. Spears with a blistering chop. Spears goes for The SuperPlex, but Williams counters with a PowerBomb to the floor. Evans with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Evans with The Double Jump Cutter for a two count. Evans and Williams are trading back and forth shots. Evans with a leaping forearm smash. Williams kicks Evans in the face. Evans with The Spinning Heel Kick. Both guys are knocked down after a Handspring Enzuigiri/Pump Kick Combination. Spears dumps Evans face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Second Haymaker Exchange. Evans with The Avalanche Cutter. Evans lands The Hold It In The Row for a two count. Williams sends Evans crashing through the announce table. Spears blocks The Trick Shot. Spears applies The Sharpshooter. Page nails Spears with The Pump Kick. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge for a two count. Page tees off on Evans. Page goes for The Ego’s Edge, but Spears gets in the way. Williams with The Double Trick Shot to Spears and Evans. Williams delivers another Trick Shot to Page, but Page falls on top of Evans to pickup the victory. We get a quick graphic of Joe Hendry as the show goes off the air.

Winner: New WWE NXT Champion, Ethan Page via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 420 of The Hoots Podcast