Despite interference from Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame was unable to dethrone Sol Ruca at WWE NXT: Great American Bash. Ruca successfully retained the NXT Women’s North American Championship after a hard-fought battle, finishing Dame with the Soul Snatcher.

Ruca has now held the title for 83 days, having won the vacant championship in a Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver. That match also featured Dame, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Thea Hail, and Zaria.

With @TatumPaxley by her side, can @izzi_wwe become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DTyW3dxhIf — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025

The NXT North American Championship was up for grabs at WWE NXT: Great American Bash as Ricky Saints took on reigning champion Ethan Page in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

The brawl spilled into the backstage area of Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, where Page shoved Saints into Jasper Troy, who happened to be nearby. Troy — coming off a loss to Je’Von Evans earlier in the night — responded by slamming Saints onto a crate with a devastating Black Hole Slam.

The chaotic match ended with Page delivering an ‘Ego’s Edge’ off the stage, sending Saints crashing through a stack of tables. The impact was enough to earn Page the pinfall and a successful title defense.

Ethan Page is still the NXT North American Champion after successfully defending the title at The Great American Bash. He retained against Ricky Saints in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere match that ended with Page delivering an Ego’s Edge off the stage and sending Saints crashing through tables below.

This marks the 42nd day of Page’s first reign as North American Champion, having won the title on May 27.

Oh no! 😬@jaspertroywwe wasn’t going to take that from Ricky Saints… pic.twitter.com/tL1uVRNZjI — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025

OH. MY. GOD. ETHAN PAGE IS STILL YOUR CHAMPION. pic.twitter.com/lcIu9jANdw — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025

During WWE NXT: Great American Bash, the brand officially announced its next pay-per-view event – NXT Heatwave, set for August 24th. The event will be held at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Initially, WrestleVotes reported that Heatwave would occur on August 24th but mentioned South Carolina as the location. Notably, August 24th is also the date of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door at London’s O2 Arena.

This continues the ongoing competition between AEW and NXT, as both brands aired major events simultaneously on July 12th — NXT’s Great American Bash and AEW’s All In.

During WWE NXT: Great American Bash, a social media video from Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo aired, where he addressed potential challengers to his Heritage Cup trophy.

On his list were ‘Jersey Shore’ star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, who recently had a social media back-and-forth with Stacks, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella, and NXT coach Matt Bloom.

Stacks later confronted Bloom about stepping back into the ring for a shot at the Heritage Cup. Bloom claimed his account was ‘hacked’ and he hadn’t responded to Stacks’ challenge, warning him to keep his head on a swivel.

While Stacks was busy trash-talking Bloom, he left the Heritage Cup unattended — and someone made off with it. Later at the Great American Bash, a video message from Tony D’Angelo revealed that he had the Cup. D’Angelo threw it into a trash bag and then tossed it off a bridge.

Now scheduled for the July 15th episode of NXT on The CW Network is a Triple Threat match featuring former members of The Family: Stacks, D’Angelo, and Luca Crusifino.

During WWE NXT: Great American Bash, things exploded into chaos at the contract signing for the World Title match at TNA Slammiversary. TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Mike Santana, and Joe Hendry each laid out their reasons for victory. But tensions boiled over when Santana and Hendry slammed Williams through a table.

Just as Santana and Hendry squared off, Darkstate stormed in and took them both down, turning the scene even more chaotic.

Say his name and he appears…@joehendry is here at The Great American Bash! pic.twitter.com/p7meY4Ovyx — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025

🗣️ WHOOP THAT TRICK @ThisIsTNA World Champion @_trickwilliams has arrived to The Great American Bash! pic.twitter.com/M59TqgZ3Xs — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025

“I will make you believe in Joe Hendry!”@joehendry is a man on a mission to regain that @ThisIsTNA World Championship 😤 pic.twitter.com/BiBaRh86m8 — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025

“I’m the man carrying two brands let’s talk about it!”@_trickwilliams is not holding anything back 😳 pic.twitter.com/hnw3u0M1Xg — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025