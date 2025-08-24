WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 Results

Lowell Memorial Auditorium

Lowell, Massachusetts

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Parker shoves Jordan into Vice. Parker transitions into a ground and pound attack. Double SuperKick to Parker. Jordan with The O’Connor Roll for a one count. Jordan knocks Parker off the ring apron. Jordan drops down on the canvas. Jordan leapfrogs over Vice. Parker with a double clothesline. Parker with Two Bodyslams. Parker talks smack to Jordan and Vice. Meeting Of The Minds. Parker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Parker lays Jordan flat on the middle turnbuckle pad. Parker slaps Jordan in the chest. Parker side steps Vice into the turnbuckles. Parker is lighting up Vice’s chest. Parker delivers The Silencer. Parker dumps Jordan out of the ring. Vice with a forearm smash. Vice kicks the left hamstring of Parker. Parker with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Jordan with a Double Foot Stomp on the ring apron. Jordan follows that with a Roundhouse Kick. Jordan dives over Vice. Jordan with a forearm shiver across the back of Vice. Jordan with a Springboard Guillotine Leg Drop for a two count. Parker pulls Jordan out of the ring. Forearm Exchange.

Jordan slams Parker’s head on the apron. Jordan with a Hurricanrana on the floor. Standing Switch Exchange. Jordan decks Vice with a back elbow smash. Jordan with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Jordan drags Vice to the corner. Parker shoves Jordan off the top turnbuckle. Vice applies The Triangle Choke. Jordan breaks up the submission with The Frog Splash. Parker buries her shoulder into the midsection of Jordan. Second Forearm Exchange. Parker goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Jordan blocks it. Parker with a throat thrust. Parker throws Jordan back into the ring. Jordan SuperKicks Parker. Jordan with The Corkscrew Pescado. Jordan is fired up. Jordan drives Vice face first into the steel ring post. Jordan rolls Vice back into the ring. Jordan drops Vice with The Handspring Splitting Stunner for a one count. Jordan repeatedly kicks Vice in the back. Jordan applies the single leg crab. Vice uses her feet to create separation. Vice turns an O’Connor Roll into The Dragon Sleeper. Vice SuperKicks Jordan. Vice with a Spinning Back Kick. Vice with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Vice starts shaking her hips. Running Hip Attack Party.

Vice drops Parker with The Pump Kick. Vice with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Vice reapplies The Dragon Sleeper. Parker with The Running Blockbuster for a two count. Parker hooks the outside leg of Jordan for a two count. Parker dumps Vice out of the ring. Jordan with forearm shivers. Jordan kicks Parker in the gut. Jordan hammers down on the back of Parker’s neck. Parker hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Parker slams Jordan’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Parker blasts Vice off the apron. Back Elbow Exchange. Parker with forearm shivers. Parker puts Jordan on the top turnbuckle. Parker with an Overhand Chop. Third Forearm Exchange. Vice with clubbing hamstring kicks. Parker goes for The SuperPlex, but Vice counters with a PowerBomb. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Vice with a Spinning Back Kick. Vice with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Parker scores the elbow knockdown. Jordan brings Parker down to the mat. Jordan goes for The Split Legged MoonSault, but Parker gets her knees up in the air. Parker with The Gourdbuster into Vice. Vice drops Parker with The Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Jordan responds with The Spinning Olympic Slam. Jordan goes for The 450 Splash, but Vice counters with The Guillotine Coke. Parker connects with The Hypnotic. Vice rolls Parker over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lola Vice via Pinfall

– We got a video recap of this past week’s edition of WWE EVOLVE.

– The Culling Vignette.

Second Match: Hank & Tank (c) vs. DarkState For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Dion Lennox attacks Hank Walker before the bell rings. Walker with heavy bodyshots. Lennox reverses out of the irish whip from Walker. Lennox clotheslines Walker. Walker tells Lennox to bring it. Walker drives Lennox back first into the turnbuckles. Walker is throwing haymakers at Lennox. Walker tags in Ledger. Corner Clothesline Party. Ledger with a Flying Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Lennox rocks Ledger with a forearm smash. Lennox tags in Griffin. DarkState gangs up on Ledger. Griffin bodyslams Ledger. Griffin goes for another bodyslam, but Ledger lands back on his feet. Saquon Shugars trips Ledger from the outside. Ledger tags in Walker. A pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Hank & Tank clotheslines Griffin over the top rope. Stereo Suicide Dives. Hank & Tank are fired up. Walker with heavy bodyshots. Walker rocks Lennox with a forearm smash. Walker with a Running Hip Attack. Walker with a Running Bulldog. Walker gets perched on the top turnbuckle. Lennox tags in Griffin.

Griffin sends Walker crashing to the outside. Griffin tags in Lennox. Lennox is raining down haymakers. Lennox kicks Walker off the steel ring steps. Lennox slams Walker’s head on the ring apron. Lennox tags in Griffin. Griffin punches Walker in the back. Griffin slams Walker’s head on the apron. Walker buries his elbow into the midsection of Griffin. Walker repeatedly kicks Griffin in the face. Griffin stops Walker in his tracks. Walker grabs a side headlock. Walker is fingertips away from Ledger. Griffin ducks a clothesline from Walker. Griffin Powerslams Walker for a two count. Lennox with a Diving Lariat. Griffin tags in Lennox. DarkState with a double hammer throw into the turnbuckles for a two count. Lennox applies a rear chin lock. Lennox with a forearm shiver across the back of Walker. Ledger prevents Walker from hitting the turnbuckles. Walker drops Lennox with an Inside Out Lariat. Walker tags in Ledger.

Ledger clotheslines Lennox. Ledger scores the elbow knockdown. Ledger with a Backdrop Driver. Ledger cartwheels around DarkState. Ledger with a Flying Crossbody Block. Ledger sends Shugars crashing into Cutler James. Ledger hits The Bubba Bomb for a two count. Griffin dumps Walker out of the ring. Griffin kicks Walker in the face. James drives Walker face first into the steel ring post. Lennox rolls Ledger over for a two count. Ledger ducks a clothesline from Lennox. Lennox with The SpineBuster. Lennox tags in Griffin. DarkState delivers The Double PowerBomb for a two count. Griffin backs Ledger into the turnbuckles. Griffin rocks Ledger with a forearm smash. Griffin tags in Lennox. Ledger is displaying his fighting spirit. Ledger sends Lennox crashing into Griffin. Ledger with The Swanton Bomb. Walker side steps sneak attacks from James and Shugars. Ledger tags in Walker. Walker sends Griffin crashing to the outside. Walker with The Bossman Slam. Walker wipes out DarkState with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Lennox gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. The referee gets distracted by Shugars. Griffin drives Ledger crotch first into the ring post. Lennox tags in Griffin. DarkState connects with The Doomsday Device to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, DarkState via Pinfall

– AVA scolds Lexis King for attack Myles Borne on NXT last week. AVA says that she should suspend Lexis. However, Myles wants to have a match with Lexis. Lexis has no problem wrestling a broomstick. Next week on NXT, Myles Borne will battle Lexis King in a Blindfold Match.

– WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 will take place on September 27th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Third Match: Jacy Jayne (c) w/Fatal Influence vs. Ash By Elegance w/George Iceman vs. Masha Slamovich In A Triple Threat Match For The TNA Knockouts World Championship

STILL TO COME

– Ethan Page & Chelsea Green w/The Secret Hervice vs. Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele In A Mixed Tag Team Match

– Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

– Oba Femi (c) vs. Je’Von Evans For The WWE NXT Championship

Checkout Episode 479 of The Hoots Podcast