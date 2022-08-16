The poster has been revealed for tonight’s WWE NXT Heatwave special on the USA Network.

As seen below, the Heatwave promotional poster features the top Superstars scheduled for matches tonight. Wade Barrett called this an “all-timer” card.

“Hyped up for tonight’s #NXTHeatwave! Card is an all-timer. Legit looks like it could’ve been a Stand & Deliver.. What are YOU most excited for? #WWENXT TONIGHT 8/7c on @USA_Network [fist emoji],” Barrett wrote.

Matches announced for tonight’s show include JD McDonagh vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Giovanni Vinci vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Zoey Stark vs. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade, plus a Street Fight between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo, where if Escobar loses he’s banned from NXT, and if he wins, Legado del Fantasma is free from The Family.

Hyped up for tonight’s #NXTHeatwave! Card is an all-timer. Legit looks like it could’ve been a Stand & Deliver.. What are YOU most excited for?#WWENXT TONIGHT 8/7c on @USA_Network 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/snK8XJPnTK — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 16, 2022

