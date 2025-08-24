WWE returns to “The Manchester of America” tonight.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 is scheduled to take place starting with the ‘Countdown’ pre-show at 6/5c, leading into the main premium live event starting at 8/7c from the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 24, 2025 special event:

* Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

* Hank & Tank (c) vs. DarkState (NXT Tag Titles)

* Jacy Jane (c) vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash By Elegance (TNA Knockouts Title)

* Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice (NXT Women’s Title Eliminator)

* Chelsea Green & Ethan Page vs. Tyra Mae Steele & Tavion Heights

* Oba Femi (c) vs. Je’Von Evans (NXT Title)

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 results coverage.