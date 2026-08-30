WWE NXT Heatwave is scheduled to premiere this evening on The CW Network and Netflix from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX.

Advertised for the Sunday, August 30, 2026 episode are the following matches:

* NXT Championship – Fatal 4-Way Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cruz Montana vs. Zilla Fatu

* NXT Women’s Championship: Kendal Grey (c) vs. Kelani Jordan

* NXT North American Championship: Myles Borne (c) vs. Jackson Drake

* NXT Tag-Team Championship: Myles Borne & Tavion Heights (c) vs. Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes

* NXT Women’s North American/Speed Championship – Triple Threat Unification Match: Zaria (c – North American Champion) vs. Wren Sinclair (c – Speed Champion) vs. Kali Armstrong

* Submission Match: Jaida Parker vs. Nattie

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Heatwave Results.