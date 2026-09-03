Viewership information has been reported for WWE NXT Heatwave.

The special averaged 281,000 viewers on The CW while drawing a 0.05 rating in the key 18-to-49 demographic.

NXT Heatwave aired head-to-head with AEW All In and was also available through the ESPN Unlimited app for the first time.

Both figures were down from June’s NXT Great American Bash, which averaged 394,000 viewers and scored a 0.07 rating in the 18-to-49 demographic. Unlike Heatwave, that event was not simulcast on ESPN Unlimited.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.